Apple TV Plus promotes Jennifer Lawrence’s new ‘Causeway’ film with complete free ‘The Hunger Games’ saga

Jennifer Lawrence’s new Apple TV Plus film Causeway premiered today. While the movie is “an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans,” Apple is streaming for free all The Hunger Games saga, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, as a bonuses for Apple TV Plus subscribers.

According to Apple, the connection between Lawrence’s new movie and the Hunger Games saga is the fact that it was “the role that launched Jennifer Larence to superstardom”. This bonus will be available to Apple One and Apple TV Plus subscribers until November 30.

To find the Hunger Games saga users just need to open the Apple TV app and look for the titles in the featured section. Causeway just premiered but fans already gave it a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

From director Lila Neugebauer, Causeway stars Lawrence as Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to the US from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury following an IED explosion.

Lawrence’s character stays with her mother (Linda Emond), with whom she has a tense relationship. Meanwhile, she’s desperate to get back to work as an engineer. Her doctor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) isn’t sure she’s ready, so she takes a job cleaning pools. “When her truck breaks down,” Apple continues, “she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also suppressing his own past trauma.

Filmed in New Orleans, Causeway was written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders. The movie held its global premiere in September, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

