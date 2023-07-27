Click to Skip Ad
Apple TV Plus releases ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 teaser trailer

Published Jul 27th, 2023 1:07PM EDT
The third season of Apple TV PlusThe Morning Show premieres on September 13, just around the corner from the iPhone 15 announcement. While the streamer shared a few images of the upcoming season on Twitter last month, it has now posted a minute-long teaser trailer highlighting what’s coming.

Apple TV Plus says that in the third season of The Morning Show, the network’s future is questioned, and “loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

Back in April, even before the company announced when season 3 would start, Apple TV Plus confirmed The Morning Show would be renewed for a fourth season.

In a press release, Apple reminded people about the past two seasons: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will continue serving as executive producers for season three. The show will be directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. The studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films produce the series.

The Morning Show is one of Apple’s first series, and it has landed top honors, including Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards, as well as worldwide acclaim, since its premiere.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about this show.

