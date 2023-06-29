‘The Morning Show’ season 3 premieres September 13 on Apple TV+ – here’s a first look

Apple TV Plus‘ acclaimed series The Morning Show returns for season 3 on September 13, the streaming service account announced on Twitter. In the post, Apple shares eight different images.

Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson) fixes her earring as she looks at her reflection in the mirror; Jennifer Aniston (Alex Levy) sitting on a couch with note cards in her hand; Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson) and Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison) greet each other with a smile in front of the TV channel building; Nicole Beharie (Chris Hunter) sits at the news desk of The Morning Show and more.

The photos also confirm the returning characters of Julianna Margulies as Lara Peterson, Greta Lee as Stela Bak, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, and Jon Hamm as Paul Marks.

By the end of April, even before the company announced when season 3 would start, Apple TV Plus confirmed The Morning Show would be renewed for a fourth season.

In a press release, Apple reminds people about the past two seasons: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast for season two was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.”

For season 3, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will continue serving as executive producers. The show will be directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. The studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films produce the series.

The Morning Show is one of Apple’s first series, and it has landed top honors, including Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards, as well as worldwide acclaim, since its premiere.

