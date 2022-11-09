Apple TV Plus just renewed Bad Sisters, one of its best-reviewed shows

In terms of size, Apple TV Plus is nowhere close to being in the same league as a rival like Netflix or HBO Max. Even so, the iPhone maker’s now 3-year-old streaming service still boasts an impressive selection of titles that have proven either bona fide hits for the platform or at least produced near-universal acclaim from both critics and fans. One example of the latter being Bad Sisters, an Irish black comedy about a family of sisters that Apple just confirmed it’s bringing back for season two.

Bad Sisters renewed for Season 2

As of the time of this writing, the show — which debuted on Apple TV Plus back in August — still has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 10-episode series comes from creator Sharon Horgan. And the “bad” aspect of the sisters hinted at in the title refers to their scheming about how to help one of their monstrously horrible husbands shuffle off this mortal coil. Don’t worry, though — this is an Irish tale, through and through, which means the plot is much more entertaining than it sounds.

“A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another,” reads the official summary from Apple’s streaming service. “The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland, Dublin Murders), and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes, The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters.”

There’s no word yet on a plot or potential release timing for the second season.

According to Horgan, Bad Sisters was never meant to extend beyond a 1-season limited series status. The response to the show from both critics and viewers, however, proved too overwhelming to leave the show without at least one more season’s worth of episodes.

