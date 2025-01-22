Click to Skip Ad
A retailer might have leaked new 3D Mario and Zelda remake for Switch 2

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 22nd, 2025 6:31PM EST
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD on Wii U.
Image: Nintendo

While there have been numerous accurate Nintendo Switch 2 leaks in recent weeks, we’ll take this one with a grain of salt. On Wednesday, Insider Gaming noticed a listing for a $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card at online retailer Newegg. The gift card itself is nothing special, but the product description listed multiple 2025 games customers could buy with their $50 gift card. That list of games included “New 3D Mario” and “A Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster.”

Nintendo has not released a 3D Mario since 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey, and the last Legend of Zelda remake or remaster we got was Skyward Sword HD in 2021.

Newegg has since corrected the listing, which now only mentions the following games: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. You can see a screenshot of the original listing (via Insider Gaming) below:

Did Newegg leak new Mario and Zelda games for Switch 2?
Did Newegg leak new Mario and Zelda games for Switch 2? Image source: Newegg/Insider Gaming

I am not exactly ready to believe that Newegg has any insider information about either of these unannounced games. That said, I wouldn’t be especially surprised if either a new 3D Mario or a Zelda remake surfaced at some point in the next few months. As noted above, it’s been quite a while, and they’d both make for splashy launch titles.

We’ll hear from Nintendo again during its Switch 2 Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025. There have also been rumors from reliable sources suggesting the company will host a Switch-centric Direct presentation at some point in February. We will be keeping our eyes peeled for any sign of new or remastered Mario and Zelda games at both of those events.

