A highly-rated series you’ve never heard of is now streaming on Netflix

As Netflix subscribers are undoubtedly aware, the streamer’s selection of beloved sitcoms has been slashed in recent years. Once home to Friends, The Office, Schitt’s Creek, and more, the service is now much more dependent on us enjoying its original sitcoms than binge-watching a classic comedy that aired on linear TV. That said, the streaming service does still occasionally add a long-running series, as was the case with Younger this month.

Based on Pamela Redmond Satran’s 2005 novel of the same, Younger is a TV comedy-drama that aired on Paramount’s TV Land channel for six seasons from 2015 to 2019. In 2021, the TV series moved to Paramount+ and Hulu for its seventh and final season.

Younger isn’t truly a sitcom—it’s more of a rom-com—but series creator Darren Star knows how to make viewers laugh. Star also created Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, And Just Like That…, and the Netflix smash hit Emily in Paris.

Sutton Foster stars in Younger as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorced mother living alone in New York City after her daughter decides to study abroad. Struggling to get her life back in order, Liza cooks up a scheme to pose as a 20-something to get a new job in the publishing industry. Along the way, she finds out how difficult it is to keep her two lives separate.

The main cast also includes Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis as series regulars.

It’s not often that a seven-season TV show is dropped into our laps on a random Tuesday. But this series isn’t just background noise for your next workout or cleaning sesh. Five of the show’s seven seasons are rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which goes to show just how much those who gave the show a chance while it was airing enjoyed it.

You can stream all 84 episodes of Younger on Netflix right now.