8 new documentaries revealed by Netflix, including one about OceanGate

During the company’s annual showcase this Thursday, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced 8 new documentary films and docuseries set to release on the streaming service in 2025. Netflix’s documentaries have become a major draw in recent years, and the streamer has plenty more in the works for the coming months.

Unsurprisingly, a few of the new Netflix documentaries will focus on serial killers and murderers, but overall, it’s a more diverse batch than you might expect.

One that is certain to attract widespread attention when it releases is Titan, a documentary film about the OceanGate submersible that went missing during a tourist expedition in June 2023. If any recent disaster deserves a deep dive, it’s this tragic and incredibly odd implosion that killed five people, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Another I’ll be sure to put on my watch list is Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, the latest documentary from Academy Award-winning director Pippa Ehrlich (My Octopus Teacher). This one follows a man who helps rescue a baby pangolin during a sting operation in South Africa.

Here’s the full list of the eight documentaries Netflix announced today, along with descriptions of each from the streamer’s Tudum blog:

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (Spring 2025): “A new documentary film coming this spring will go behind the scenes of a highly esteemed pillar of the United States Air Force: The Air Demonstration Squadron.”

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (March 10, 2025): “This three-part docuseries premiering on March 10 provides an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down bin Laden, founder of the militant Islamist organization al-Qaida, after his orchestration of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.”

Chaos: The Manson Murders (March 7, 2025): “In a new documentary, director Errol Morris delves into the shadowy and complex narrative of the Manson family murders, challenging the official accounts of the most infamous killing spree of the 1960s.”

Eddie (2025): “For the first time, Eddie Murphy is looking back on the extraordinary journey of his career — and looking ahead at what’s still to come. EDDIE, a forthcoming documentary, chronicles his meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box-office titan.”

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (2025): “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, a new three-episode documentary series, delves into the lengthy investigation that culminated in a much-awaited arrest, as well as the stigma surrounding the victims’ line of work, which may have contributed to its frustratingly slow pace.”

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (August 2025): “In Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, a three-part documentary series executive-produced by Spike Lee (who also directed 2006’s When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts), the people of New Orleans share their stories in their own words — from what it was like to survive the hurricane to how the city and their lives have been forever changed as a result.”

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (April 21, 2025): “The film follows a man who finds new purpose when he helps rescue a baby pangolin, Kulu, in a sting operation in South Africa.”

Titan (2025): “The upcoming 2025 documentary film Titan focuses on this notorious incident that dominated headlines as it examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.”

Only a few of these documentaries have release dates so far, but it looks like Netflix is planning to release all of them before the end of the year. It’s one of the many reasons Bajaria predicted at the event that 2025 will be Netflix’s biggest year ever.