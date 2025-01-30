Squid Game season 3 brings the series to an end this June

For anyone still hung up on that cliffhanger ending of Squid Game season 2, you won’t have to wait much longer to find out what happens next. Netflix announced today that Squid Game will return for its third and final season on June 27th — just six months after all seven episodes of the second season hit the streaming service last December.

“Picking up where the second season left off, [Squid Game] Season 3 explores the choices Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will make amidst overwhelming despair,” Netflix teases.

The streamer also shared a few additional details: “As the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move, the surviving players find their decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games. This season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action.”

Squid Game season 3 promotional poster. Image source: Netflix

In the poster for Squid Game season 3, we see one of the pink-clad guards dragging a bloodied contestant toward a black coffin. We also see the silhouettes of the animatronic dolls Young-hee and her companion Cheol-su, who was revealed in a post-credit scene.

In an era where we often have to wait much longer than a year (or even three years in the case of Severance) for a new season, it’s incredibly refreshing to see Netflix roll out two seasons of its biggest show within six months of each other. This is not likely to be the new norm, but fans will certainly appreciate having more to watch so soon.

You can see a few snippets from the last season of Squid Game in the video below: