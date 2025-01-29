6 new Netflix movies to add to your watch list in February 2025

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

It’s not always the case, but there’s actually a little something for everyone coming to Netflix this month, from raunchy adult comedies (Kinda Pregnant) and terrifying horror films (Train to Busan and Watcher) to animated originals (The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep) and crowd-pleasing flicks for the whole family (Despicable Me 4 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2).

Best Netflix movies coming in February 2025

In Kinda Pregnant, Amy Schumer is Lainy, a woman so jealous of her pregnant friend that she starts wearing a fake belly to make people think she’s pregnant as well. Things get complicated when she meets the man of her dreams while wearing the prosthetic.

Train to Busan (Feb. 11)

Years before he recruited Seong Gi-hun to compete for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion in Squid Game, Gong Yoo starred in the action horror movie Train to Busan as fund manager Seok-woo, a man trying to save himself and his daughter from zombies on a train.

Following 2021’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix returns with an all-new animated feature film set in The Witcher universe. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep follows Geralt of Rivia (voiced by Doug Cockle) as he investigates a series of attacks in a seaside village.

Watcher (Feb. 25)

After writing and directing a segment for the 2021 horror anthology film V/H/S/94, Chloe Okuno made her feature directorial debut with the psychological thriller Watcher in 2022. Maika Monroe stars as a young actress named Julia who moves to Bucharest with her boyfriend and promptly becomes concerned when she notices a man watching her from across the street.

Despicable Me 4 (Feb. 28)

The Minions returned in 2024 with Despicable Me 4, in which reformed supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) has to relocate his family to a safe house when his former rival, Maxime Le Mal, escapes from prison and begins seeking revenge.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Feb. 28)

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Dr. Robotnik recruits Knuckles to help him find a mysterious gem that has the power to destroy civilizations. It’s up to Sonic and his trusty companion, Tails, to find the emerald before Robotnik can get his hands on it.