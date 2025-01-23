7 movies worth watching before they leave Netflix in February 2025

Hot on the heels of yet another price hike, Netflix is removing a batch of pretty solid movies from its library this February. Of course, licensed content leaves Netflix every month, but it stings a bit harder when the streamer asks us to pay more for the service.

We only included one of them below, but five Fast & Furious movies are leaving in February, so if you’re a fan of the franchise, be sure to start binge-watching soon. Netflix is also losing several great comedies, such as Due Date, The Other Guys, and Plus One.

Best Netflix movies leaving in Feb. 2025

You probably know Jack Quaid best as Hughie from The Boys, but when he’s not being chased by murderous supes, he finds time for smaller projects. One such project is the underrated 2019 rom-com Plus One, in which he and Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith) play single friends who attend every wedding they’re invited to as the other’s plus one. It’s charming and sweet, and the stars have great chemistry with one another.

Fast Five is when the franchise took a left turn and never looked back, leaving the quaint street racing drama behind for reality-bending action thrillers. It’s also the second highest-rated Fast & Furious movie, behind only Furious 7, Paul Walker’s final film role.

The second installment in Ti West’s X film series, Pearl stars Mia Goth as the titular villain, living on a farm in Texas with her immigrant parents and dreaming of becoming a movie star. This film also stars David Corenswet, who will play Superman later this year.

Directed by Ron Howard, Cinderella Man is a biographical drama film starring Russell Crowe as heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, and Paul Giamatti won Best Supporting Actor for his role as boxing manager Joe Gould.

Long before turning his attention to Joker, director Todd Phillips managed to get Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis together for the ridiculous road trip comedy Due Date. Peter Highman (Downey Jr.) has to get to Los Angeles in time for the birth of his child, and his last hope is a ride with aspiring actor Ethan Tremblay (Galifianakis).

Perhaps Christopher Nolan’s most crowd-pleasing work to date, Inception is about thieves who infiltrate the subconscious of their targets in order to steal information.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg star in The Other Guys as Allen Gamble and Terry Hoitz, two NYPD cops who are forced to work together after Hoitz shot Derek Jeter during the World Series. While investigating a permit violation, the two uncover a massive criminal plot.