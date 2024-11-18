7 Netflix original shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we thought we’d drill down on the returning shows.

This is about as busy a week as we’ve seen for returning Netflix original shows in 2024. There’s something for everyone: Wonderoos for the toddlers, Pokémon Horizons for the kids (and kids at heart), The Empress for historical drama fans, and Zombieverse for reality TV enthusiasts. We’re also getting the final three episodes of Arcane season 2.

Returning Netflix shows (11/17 – 11/23)

Netflix’s animated preschool series Wonderoos returns, as animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Lulu, and Teshi go on new adventures in Roo City. This season, the group of furry friends learn about taking care of pets, cleaning up messes, and saying goodbye.

Zombieverse isn’t just another zombie show—it’s a zombie reality show. In the second season, the new participants go on a series of quests as they attempt to survive in a world full of evolved zombies. Meanwhile, a returning cast member’s rare blood type might change everything. Plus, it’s much funnier than most zombie media.

Rhythm + Flow is back to crown a new rap superstar, with DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto set to serve as judges in season 2. As a group of up-and-coming rappers compete for the grand prize of $250,000, they will be guided by “a crew of legendary music moguls and industry icons,” including Eminem, who will join as a special guest judge.

The Empress, a German-language series about Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Devrim Lingnau), is back for more palace intrigue and steamy romance. After marrying Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant) in the first season, Elisabeth (known as Sisi) is now under pressure to provide the empire with an heir to the throne as she fights for her own individuality.

The fourth and final part of Pokémon Horizons: The Series season 1 is coming to Netflix this week. In these closing episodes, “the Rising Volt Tacklers are headed to Paldea, but there’s one problem—they’re broke!” Sprigatito also runs away, and Dot’s mom arrives, at which point the Tacklers have some big decisions to make about their journey.

“With new faces, a bigger shop, and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip,” reads Netflix’s synopsis for the second season of Tex Mex Motors. This season is especially meaningful, as star Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts passed away in August after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Three weeks after Arcane season 2 debuted, the series finale brings an end to the epic story on November 23. If the third act sticks the landing, Arcane will go down as one of the best originals Netflix has ever produced, animated or otherwise.