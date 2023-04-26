5 pulse-pounding Netflix series I recommend watching if you loved The Night Agent

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

For five weeks now, the TV thriller series The Night Agent from creator Shawn Ryan has utterly dominated Netflix both in the US and worldwide. Based on the latest updated global Top 10 data from the streaming giant, for example, this adaptation of the novel from Matthew Quirk is the #2 show in the world (having racked up 56.6 million hours viewed over the 7-day period that ended on April 23).

The Night Agent, which is also the #4 series in the US as of this writing, came storming out of the gate when it debuted towards the end of March — to such an extent that it’s already picked up a Season 2 order from Netflix. And it’s also now one of the biggest Netflix series of all time — the fifth-biggest ever, based on the 626.9 million hours of viewing time it’s pulled in since its debut.

The Night Agent: One of the biggest Netflix series of 2023

In short, the show has become a textbook definition of what a Netflix hit looks like in 2023.

“It’s a pleasure to see a show better than it might have been, when so often the opposite is true,” a Variety reviewer opines. “The Night Agent sparks with curiosity and intrigue, a richly detailed show that propels viewers forward with a relentless pace.”

Critics and reviewers, by the way, are pretty evenly split in terms of their reaction to the show, which is something you don’t often see with Netflix releases. It’s got a 74% and 76% critics’ and audience score, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 7.6/10 rating on IMDb.

While we wait for Season 2, meanwhile, if you’re among the scores of Netflix subscribers who’ve already raced through all 10 episodes of The Night Agent then here’s what I recommend watching next if you loved the series.

Similar shows to watch

In no particular order, all of these titles will definitely keep fans of thrillers entertained and on the edge of their seats: