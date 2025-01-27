5 Netflix shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

It’s a varied week this week on Netflix, with an interesting selection of returning shows. Comedy fans get a new season of Mo, adventure fans get a new season of The Recruit, anime fans have a new season of The Seven Deadly Sins to watch, and sports fans can tune in for a new season of the rugby docuseries Six Nations: Full Contact.

Returning Netflix shows (1/26 – 2/1)

After covering the 2023 Six Nations rugby championship in season 1, Six Nations: Full Contact returns for season 2 with a deep dive into the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship. If you have ever wanted to know more about rugby, this docuseries offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the sport’s oldest annual tournament.

Co-created by comedians Mo Amer (Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy), MO is a comedy-drama loosely based on Amer’s real experience as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas. Season 2 picks up with Mo “stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster.”

The second season of The Recruit moves the action to Seoul, South Korea, where CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) finds himself “pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation.” It’s been over two years since the first season debuted.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel series to The Seven Deadly Sins, which has been a mainstay on Netflix for years. Set sixteen years after the original series, Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows a young boy named Percival, who learns his destiny is to become one of the four knights prophesied to destroy the world.

In the second season of this Spanish mystery thriller series, Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) teams up with fellow investigative journalist Jaime (Miki Esparbé) to investigate “an elite school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls.”