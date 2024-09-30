41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – here’s the full list

It’s the start of a new month, which means the Netflix library is set to receive a fresh injection of content. If you weren’t aware, Netflix typically adds dozens of licensed shows and movies on the first day of the month, and October is no exception. 41 new movies and shows will hit Netflix this Tuesday, including a few spooky flicks to kickstart the Halloween season.
As noted above, Netflix is clearly aware that viewers are going to be in search of chills and thrills in the coming days. Some of the horror highlights coming to Netflix on October 1 include Psycho, You’re Next, It Chapter Two, and the 2018 Halloween reboot.
If your tolerance for scares is as low as mine, you might be looking for something less terrifying. Thankfully, Netflix has us covered, as there are plenty of great comedies dropping in October as well, such as 21 Jump Street and its sequel, Bridesmaids, and Brüno.
As my colleague Andy noted a few weeks ago, the most exciting addition might actually be the first season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. This thriller TV series is about a group of teenage girls who are stranded in the woods after a plane crash and the impact it has on their lives years later. You might have missed it if you didn’t have a Showtime subscription, but now Netflix subscribers are going to get a chance to check out this critically acclaimed series.
Here’s everything you can stream on Netflix starting tomorrow, October 1:
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 8 Mile
- As Above, So Below
- The Birds
- Boyz n the Hood
- Bridesmaids
- Brüno
- Cinderella Man
- Couples Retreat
- Elysium
- Escape Plan
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Girl Next Door
- Halloween (2018)
- It Chapter Two
- Jarhead
- Judy
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Legion
- Making It in Marbella (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Marnie
- Psycho
- Psycho II
- Red Dragon
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Salt
- Scarface
- The Sentinel
- Till Death
- Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unfriended
- Wipeout: Batch 4
- Yellowjackets: Season 1
- You’re Next
Remember, this is just a fraction of the new additions to Netflix throughout October. Be sure to check out our complete list of movies and shows coming to Netflix below.