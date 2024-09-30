41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – here’s the full list

It’s the start of a new month, which means the Netflix library is set to receive a fresh injection of content. If you weren’t aware, Netflix typically adds dozens of licensed shows and movies on the first day of the month, and October is no exception. 41 new movies and shows will hit Netflix this Tuesday, including a few spooky flicks to kickstart the Halloween season.

As noted above, Netflix is clearly aware that viewers are going to be in search of chills and thrills in the coming days. Some of the horror highlights coming to Netflix on October 1 include Psycho, You’re Next, It Chapter Two, and the 2018 Halloween reboot.

If your tolerance for scares is as low as mine, you might be looking for something less terrifying. Thankfully, Netflix has us covered, as there are plenty of great comedies dropping in October as well, such as 21 Jump Street and its sequel, Bridesmaids, and Brüno.

As my colleague Andy noted a few weeks ago, the most exciting addition might actually be the first season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. This thriller TV series is about a group of teenage girls who are stranded in the woods after a plane crash and the impact it has on their lives years later. You might have missed it if you didn’t have a Showtime subscription, but now Netflix subscribers are going to get a chance to check out this critically acclaimed series.

Here’s everything you can stream on Netflix starting tomorrow, October 1:

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Making It in Marbella (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

(SE) Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You’re Next

Remember, this is just a fraction of the new additions to Netflix throughout October. Be sure to check out our complete list of movies and shows coming to Netflix below.