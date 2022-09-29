41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend

Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:

Another 41 movies and TV shows start streaming on the platform this weekend.

What to watch on Netflix this weekend (October 1)

The new titles are part of a whopping 145 brand new additions to Netflix in October. This is a month, by the way, that will also see the streaming giant make its next earnings presentation to Wall Street on October 18, covering the fiscal quarter that ended in September.

As for what’s new to watch on Netflix starting Saturday, the list includes gems like director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, the epic movie from 2000 starring Russell Crowe.

The list also includes three movies from the Ocean’s heist franchise, as well as Rush Hour 1-3, plus much more.

17 Again 30 Minutes or Less 60 Days In: Season 3 Any Given Sunday Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2 Call Me by Your Name Charlotte’s Web (2006) Chocolat City Slickers The Color Purple Gladiator How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days I Love You, Man Labyrinth Land of the Lost Last Seen Alive Mr. & Mrs. Smith National Lampoon’s European Vacation National Lampoon’s Vacation Ocean’s Eleven Ocean’s Thirteen Ocean’s Twelve Point Break (1991) Risky Business Robin Hood Runaway Bride Rush Hour Rush Hour 2 Rush Hour 3 Scooby-Doo Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Sex and the City 2 Sex and the City: The Movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Vegas Vacation Walking Tall Wedding Crashers Yes Man

