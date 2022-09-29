Click to Skip Ad
41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend

September 28th, 2022 at 9:27 PM
Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:

Another 41 movies and TV shows start streaming on the platform this weekend.

What to watch on Netflix this weekend (October 1)

The new titles are part of a whopping 145 brand new additions to Netflix in October. This is a month, by the way, that will also see the streaming giant make its next earnings presentation to Wall Street on October 18, covering the fiscal quarter that ended in September.

As for what’s new to watch on Netflix starting Saturday, the list includes gems like director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, the epic movie from 2000 starring Russell Crowe.

The list also includes three movies from the Ocean’s heist franchise, as well as Rush Hour 1-3, plus much more.

  1. 17 Again
  2. 30 Minutes or Less
  3. 60 Days In: Season 3
  4. Any Given Sunday
  5. Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
  6. Call Me by Your Name
  7. Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  8. Chocolat
  9. City Slickers
  10. The Color Purple
  11. Gladiator
  12. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  13. I Love You, Man
  14. Labyrinth
  15. Land of the Lost
  16. Last Seen Alive
  17. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  18. National Lampoon’s European Vacation
  19. National Lampoon’s Vacation
  20. Ocean’s Eleven
  21. Ocean’s Thirteen
  22. Ocean’s Twelve
  23. Point Break (1991)
  24. Risky Business
  25. Robin Hood
  26. Runaway Bride
  27. Rush Hour
  28. Rush Hour 2
  29. Rush Hour 3
  30. Scooby-Doo
  31. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  32. Sex and the City 2
  33. Sex and the City: The Movie
  34. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  35. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  36. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  37. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  38. Vegas Vacation
  39. Walking Tall
  40. Wedding Crashers
  41. Yes Man

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

