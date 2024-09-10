4 Netflix original shows are getting new seasons this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

As my colleague Andy Meek noted last week, Emily in Paris has no real competition this week. It’s one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and many, many subscribers will be tuning in for the back half of season 4. There’s also something for your kids with a new season of Hot Wheels Let’s Race, as well as the latest season of the hit reality series The Circle.

Netflix shows returning this week (9/8 – 9/14)

In this animated children’s series based on Mattel’s Hot Wheels toys, six young racers are vying to be the best racer in Hot Wheels City. Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Sidecar, and Axle Spoiler are all back in season 2 as the evil Professor Rearview returns as well.

A new group of contestants are competing for a cash prize as they form relationships while trying not to get fooled by the catfish. This season, the cast includes “a cyber security expert, OnlyFans model, middle school teacher, and metalhead.” The first four episodes premiere this week, with more coming every Wednesday until October 2.

Emily’s headed off to Rome in the second half of Emily in Paris season 4, where she appears to be eating a bunch of delicious food while touring the city and dating Italian guys. Having never seen the show, it’s still unclear to me when she gets any work done.

Inspired by Charles King’s 2014 historical non-fiction book Midnight at the Pera Palace: The Birth of Modern Istanbul, this Turkish time travel historical drama follows a journalist named Esra who is tasked with writing about the upcoming 130th anniversary of the Pera Palace Hotel. While there, she finds a portal that sends her back in time and ends up entangled in an assassination plot orchestrated by the British during the occupation of Istanbul.