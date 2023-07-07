20 of the best Netflix documentaries, ranked by IMDb

For a documentary fan like me, Netflix has had one of its strongest years in recent year memory in 2023 — a year that’s given us everything from Gunther’s Millions to Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, Longest Third Date, and Waco: American Apocalypse, as well as new releases including Wham! and Take Care of Maya. The upcoming week’s new releases, meanwhile, include another Netflix documentary that I can’t wait for: The incredibly timely Unknown: Killer Robots, a ChatGPT-era exploration of the use of AI in the military.

Given that this year has so successfully expanded the already fantastic lineup of Netflix documentary titles, I thought it would be interesting to now just take a moment to stop and assess the performance of the genre to date — specifically, by using IMDb data to identify the best Netflix documentaries of them all. If nothing else, here’s one way to figure out which one you might want to watch next.

A still from the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.” Image source: Netflix

The titles below encompass everything from nature to true crime as well as simply one-of-a-kind stories that have captivated Netflix audiences around the world. So without further ado, here are 20 of the best such Netflix documentaries, below, along with their current IMDb scores. We’ll be updating this list on an ongoing basis, by the way, since the IMDb scores change somewhat regularly — and top-tier new Netflix documentaries are also constantly being released, which will knock existing titles down the list.