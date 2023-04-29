Top weekend tech deals: $30 battle drones, $99 AirPods, Roomba deals, Fitbit sale, more

This weekend’s top tech deals include so many sweet sales ahead of Mother’s Day 2023. You can get two Potensic A21 mini battle drones for just $29.99 with a coupon. Also, Apple AirPods deals start at just $99 right now. Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, and Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are down to the best prices of the year.
In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals you can get this weekend.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- SPECIAL SALE: Anyone can score a $15 Amazon credit when they spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Cascade, Always, Gilette, and more
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide on Amazon gift card deals for more sales like this one
- Pick up a 2-pack of Potensic A21 mini battle drones for only $29.99 with the promo code SALE2A21 (deal ends 4/30)
- Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99 this weekend
- BONUS DEAL: Better yet, you can get a brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale at an all-time low of $24.99
- Ring Doorbell deals start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- Premium Renewed AirPods Pro can be had for just $162, and they’re guaranteed to be like new
- BONUS DEALS: See more AirPods sales in our roundup of the best AirPods deals
- Amazon is running a big sale on Roomba robot vacuums with discounts of up to $500 off
- The 10.2-inch iPad is up to $80 off
- Score the powerful new HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop for $579.99 instead of $710
- BONUS DEALS: You’ll find even more sales in our guide on the best laptop deals
- Get the $269 Google Nest WiFi mesh system on sale for only $99
- The myQ smart garage door opener everyone loves so much is 12% off
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.