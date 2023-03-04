Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Shows to Stream No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Best Netflix Shows Apple Watch Deals iOS 16.4 watchOS 10 Best Apple TV+ Shows
Home Deals News

Top 10 tech deals this weekend: $99 AirPods, $20 Echo Dot, $70 HP Chromebook, LG OLED TV, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 4th, 2023 7:59AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Sunday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are plenty of great deals out there if you know where to look, and we picked some of our favorites to share with you this weekend. Highlights include Apple AirPods on sale for $99, and AirPods Pro for $195. You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot on sale for $19.99, and a killer deal on a renewed HP Chromebook.

Check through this roundup for our top 10 tech deals, and we’ve sprinkled in a few special bonus deals as well.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $599.99 (reg. $1,300) $599.99 at Best Buy
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals