Top 10 tech deals on Saturday: $70 HP Chromebook, $68 Sony earbuds, $6 smart bulbs, more

Today’s top tech deals on Saturday include some of our favorite sales of the year so far. For example, a best-selling HP Chromebook is on clearance for just $70 renewed. Plus, there are terrific deals on Sony earbuds and Govee LED smart bulbs.
In this roundup, we’ll include our 10 favorite tech deals of the day, as well as some bonus deals. Plus, in addition to all the tech deals, we’ve included a bonus sale that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you buy household essentials everyone needs.
Check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Yootech wireless chargers are just $9.12 each when you buy a 2-pack
- Renewed HP 3NU57UT Chromebooks are on sale for just $70, a savings of $180
- Or, get a brand new Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop with great specs for $384, which is a huge discount from the $959 retail price
- BONUS DEALS: Find more great offers in our guide on the best laptop deals
- Govee LED smart light bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each when you buy a 4-pack
- BONUS DEAL: Govee color smart bulbs are on sale, too
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds are on sale for only $68, matching the all-time low price
- BONUS DEALS: More Sony earbuds and headphones are on sale too, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC earbuds for just $228
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23 — that’s a 50% discount and it matches the lowest price ever
- 1st-generation AirPods Pro are down to $219.99 at Amazon
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- Get the Depstech DS300 dual-lens borescope that lets you see inside almost anything for $44.79, down from $80
- Save $400 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) laptop
- BONUS DEAL: The MacBook Air (M2) is $100 off today, or get the MacBook Air (M1) for just $799.99 at Best Buy
- Get popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $4.99 each on sale
- BONUS: Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials with coupon code PGSTOCKUP. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.
- BONUS DEAL: You might still be able to get an $8 bonus credit when you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card
- BONUS DEALS: See more deals like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
