Top 10 tech deals on Saturday: $70 HP Chromebook, $68 Sony earbuds, $6 smart bulbs, more

Published Feb 4th, 2023 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Saturday
Today’s top tech deals on Saturday include some of our favorite sales of the year so far. For example, a best-selling HP Chromebook is on clearance for just $70 renewed. Plus, there are terrific deals on Sony earbuds and Govee LED smart bulbs.

In this roundup, we’ll include our 10 favorite tech deals of the day, as well as some bonus deals. Plus, in addition to all the tech deals, we’ve included a bonus sale that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you buy household essentials everyone needs.

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $70 (save $180) See Pricing
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $5.77 each See Pricing
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth…
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth… $68 (save 32%) See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 tech deals of the day today.

Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

