10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $159 Bose soundbar, OLED TVs, freebies from Amazon, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Before we get to our top 10 deals of the deal on Sunday, there are three early Black Friday 2022 sales that you definitely need to shop today. The first and biggest is Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals. The second is the early Black Friday sales at Best Buy.

And the third big sale you need to check out is the early Black Friday sale at Samsung. Here are some highlights from Samsung’s early Black Friday blowout:

Then, on top of all that, we’ve got a few more sales that you should definitely check out this weekend.

In this article, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Highlights in today’s roundup include a rare sale on Bose home audio including a Bose TV soundbar for just $159, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $13.80 each, the lowest prices of the year on Sony OLED & premium TVs, the $900 ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop for just $699.99 (see our guide on the best laptop deals for more), Apple 1st-Gen AirPods Pro at the all-time low price of $159 at Walmart, Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $17.99, huge discounts on 23andMe DNA tests, and more.

Plus, we found a sale that gets you an Amazon Smart Plug and an Echo Dot for FREE when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting on Amazon. that’s a $65 value, and trees start at just $157, thanks to deep discounts!

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $16.17 You Save: $3.80 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $44.97 Price: $26.99 You Save: $17.98 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.00 You Save: $40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price: $29.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $15.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… List Price: $249.00 Price: $234.00 You Save: $15.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony OLED 55 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV: Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR a… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank | Portable Ice Machine Makes up to… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i5-11400H Proc… List Price: $899.99 Price: $699.99 You Save: $200.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone- Soft Black List Price: $129.00 Price: $79.00 You Save: $50.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir, White Lights,… List Price: $219.99 Price: $163.11 You Save: $56.88 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!