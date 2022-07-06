Today’s early Prime Day deals: $20 Echo Dot, $5 Amazon Smart Plug, FREE Amazon credit, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Early Prime Day 2022 deals are here in full force on July 6, 2022. You won’t believe how incredible the sales are for Prime members right now!

First and foremost, the Echo Dot 4 is on sale at an all-time low price of $19.99 for Prime members. However, you absolutely should not buy it.

Why not? Because you can get an Echo Dot 4 & Sengled smart LED bulb bundle for the same price of just $19.99. Better yet, add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $5.

Those deals are truly remarkable.

Next up, we have a few offers that get you free Amazon credit!

Amazon has a special Amazon Stampcard promotion for Prime subscribers. Once you finish the four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps, you get a free $10 credit!

You can check out the promo page for more details.

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, Prime members can get up to $60 in free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!

Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $199.98, the popular Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone for just $49.40, Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, and Blink Mini home security cameras for $15 each.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss

The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories

Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Echo Dot & Sengled Color Smart Bulb List Price:$62.81 Price:$19.99 You Save:$42.82 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug List Price:$74.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$49.99 (67%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$25.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE Amazon Credit: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE Credit for Prime members: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$4.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light, Under Cabinet Lights Battery Operated, Under T… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.49 You Save:$4.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work wi… List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.49 ($6.37 / Count) You Save:$4.50 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!