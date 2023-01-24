Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: Samsung 4K TV sale, $20 off Grubhub, Bose soundbar deals, $19 headphones, more

Maren Estrada
Published Jan 24th, 2023 10:53AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top daily deals include some seriously impressive sales on best-selling products. First and foremost, there’s a big sale on Samsung 4K smart TVs and another blowout on Bose speakers and soundbars. Headphones deals start at just $18.99 today, and there’s an offer that gets Amazon Prime members $20 off a Grubhub order.

The shopping experts at BGR Deals collected our favorite sales here in this roundup.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $199.95 (save 20%) See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni…
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… $159 (20% off) See Pricing
Prime Members Get $20 Off A Grubhub Order
Prime Members Get $20 Off A Grubhub Order Save $20 See Pricing

Today’s top deals

Before we get to all of today’s great tech deals, you should check two great offers that get you bonus credit or discounts from Amazon.

First, you can score a $20 bonus credit from Amazon when you buy household essentials. Just spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

Next, Prime members can save $20 on a Grubhub order. This is a new offer in addition to the standard Grubhub benefit for Prime members, which gets them free Grubhub+ for one year. Check out the details right here.

Plus, you can find more great offers in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals

With that out of the way, let’s dive into today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on SK Hynix SSDs, baby diapers, GAP apparel, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $199.95 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Wireless Charging Case Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Wireless Charging Case $199.99 (reg. $249) Only $199.99 at Verizon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 $38.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon
Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon
Prime Members Get $20 Off A Grubhub Order Prime Members Get $20 Off A Grubhub Order Save $20 $20 Off Grubhub
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon
Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon
NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,499.00 $1,349.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $18.99 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon
Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon
Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.73 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.95 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon
ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon
Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

