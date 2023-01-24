Today’s deals: Samsung 4K TV sale, $20 off Grubhub, Bose soundbar deals, $19 headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Tuesday’s top daily deals include some seriously impressive sales on best-selling products. First and foremost, there’s a big sale on Samsung 4K smart TVs and another blowout on Bose speakers and soundbars. Headphones deals start at just $18.99 today, and there’s an offer that gets Amazon Prime members $20 off a Grubhub order.
The shopping experts at BGR Deals collected our favorite sales here in this roundup.
Today’s top deals
Before we get to all of today’s great tech deals, you should check two great offers that get you bonus credit or discounts from Amazon.
First, you can score a $20 bonus credit from Amazon when you buy household essentials. Just spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.
Next, Prime members can save $20 on a Grubhub order. This is a new offer in addition to the standard Grubhub benefit for Prime members, which gets them free Grubhub+ for one year. Check out the details right here.
With that out of the way, let’s dive into today’s top tech deals:
- 1st-gen AirPods Pro are down to $199.95 at Amazon, or get AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 at Verizon
- Amazon’s big sale on Samsung 4K smart TVs offers savings of up to $3,500 off
- Pick up the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $38.99, or add a Ring Chime for $63.99 total
- Roomba robot vacuums are on sale with prices starting at $179
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- Bose speakers & soundbars are on sale with prices from $159
- Save $400 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) or get $150 off the MacBook Pro (M2)
- Get TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds with 222,000 5-star reviews for just $18.99
- Amazon has tons of iPhone deals on factory unlocked models in renewed and “Renewed Premium” condition
- Samsung Galaxy A8 tablets are up to $81 off
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on SK Hynix SSDs, baby diapers, GAP apparel, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $199.95 Save up to 20%
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Wireless Charging Case $199.99 (reg. $249)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 $38.99 Save up to 40%
Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20!
Prime Members Get $20 Off A Grubhub Order Save $20
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20%
Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29%
NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10%
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20%
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD … $1,499.00 $1,349.00 Save up to 10%
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $18.99 Save up to 17%
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23
Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each!
Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34%
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.73 Save up to 20%
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35%
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.95 Save up to 40%
ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free
Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99