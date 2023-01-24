Apple M2 iPad Pro drops to $729, the lowest price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Earlier on Tuesday, BGR Deals told our readers about several impressive Galaxy A8 Tab deals with prices starting at $149. Now, it’s time to check out M2 iPad Pro deals that can save you even more money on a much more powerful tablet.

Prices start at $729 for the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage. That’s a $70 discount, and it matches the lowest price ever for the current-generation iPad Pro. Or, if you want eight times the storage, you’ll save $200 on the iPad Pro with 1TB.

Plainly put, Apple’s newest iPad Pro is the best and most powerful tablet on the planet. There are simply no rival devices that can compete with this model’s performance or design.

There are two different versions of the iPad Pro, one with an 11-inch display and one with a huge 12.9-inch screen. The model we’ll focus on here is the 11-inch iPad Pro, which features some very impressive specs.

Highlights include an 11-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen with 264 ppi that is positively stunning. It’s not quite as impressive as a top-of-the-line OLED panel, but it’s as close as you’ll get.

Other key M2 iPad Pro specs include the Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, dual rear cameras, Apple Pencil 2nd-Gen support, 8GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.

Apple’s M2 iPad Pro is a sleek and powerful tablet. Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

Of course, it also goes without saying that the iPad Pro series is very expensive. That’s why it’s crucial to take advantage when good M2 iPad Pro deals come around.

Currently, at B&H Photo & Video, the base M2 iPad Pro is on sale for $729. That’s a $70 discount and it matches the lowest price ever for the 128GB model.

If you want even more storage, there’s a separate sale that will save you even more money.

Amazon can’t match B&H’s discount on the M2 iPad Pro with 128GB. Right now, that model is going for $769.99 at Amazon. But if 128GB isn’t enough storage for you, there are some much better deals on higher-end models.

The star of the show on Amazon is the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with 1TB of storage. This model retails for $1,499, but Amazon is selling it for $1,299 today.

That’s a huge $200 discount and it’s the best M2 iPad Pro 1TB deal we’ve ever seen.

It’s unclear how long these iPad deals will be available. When similar deals have popped up in the past, however, they typically haven’t been around for very long.