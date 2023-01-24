Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are up to $81 off with prices from $149

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple is still the clear leader in the tablet market. But Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy A8 Tab tablets and other tablet models isn’t far behind. In terms of performance, many Samsung tablets are nearly as good as iPads these days. And many would argue that Samsung beats Apple when it comes to value and versatility.

Today, Samsung Galaxy A8 Tab tablets are on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen in a long time. Prices start at just $149 for the Galaxy A8 Tab 32GB, and you can save as much as $81 depending on which model you choose.

Apple’s 9th-generation iPad is currently the most affordable model in Apple’s tablet lineup. And while we often see various iPad deals on different models, they’re all still quite expensive.

The lowest price we’ve seen on any iPad model in the past few months is $299. Meanwhile, Samsung’s current Galaxy A8 Tab deals offer prices starting at just $149.

That sum will get you the Galaxy A8 Tab 32GB, which is one of the most popular models in Samsung’s current tablet lineup. Galaxy A8 Tab specs include a 10.5-inch LCD screen, all-day battery life, fast charging support, an octa-core processor, and more.

Plus, it supports expandable storage, which is something you won’t find on any iPad.

Retail prices start at $229.99 for the 32GB model, which is more than fair. With Amazon’s current deals, however, the Galaxy A8 Tab 32GB is down to just $149.

Or, if you’re looking for more storage, the 64GB model is down to $199 instead of $279.99. Also, the Galaxy A8 Tab 128GB tablet is on sale for $269.99, down from $329.99.

Despite these terrific deals, many people out there would still rather pay a premium for Apple’s iPad tablets. If that’s the case, there are a few deals available right now that you’ll want to check out.

Prices start at $559 for the iPad Air, which is a $40 discount on the entry-level 64GB model. The iPad Air sports Apple’s M1 chip as well as excellent specs and impressive performance.

Meanwhile, if you want the best of the best, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is $200 right now. That drops the 1TB model to its lowest price ever.

You can find more iPad discounts as well as other sales on Apple gear in our guide on the best Apple deals.