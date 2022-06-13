Today’s deals: Huge AirPods sale, $20 Fire Stick, $25 Echo Dot, Cuisinart deals, more

Click to Skip Ad
June 13th, 2022 at 9:16 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Monday

You’re not going to believe how good the daily deals are on June 13, 2022. Of course, with Father’s Day a week away and Prime Day coming sometime next month, it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Highlights on Monday include a huge sale on Apple AirPods. Hurry and you can get AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 all at the lowest prices of 2022.

Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and Echo smart speakers are on sale as well. Plus, there are tons of great sales on kitchen gear from Cuisinart and more.

Apple AirPods Pro $174.99 KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - W… $12.79
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.

5 best deals on Monday, June 13

I’ll highlight my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.

  1. Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for only $174.99 right now — the lowest price ever — and every other AirPods model is on sale at all-time lows
  2. Get the newest Nest Thermostat for just $99 if you hurry
  3. Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 131,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re only $12.90 per pillow! 💤
  4. Don’t miss the KIZEN digital meat thermometer with 45,000+ 5-star reviews while it’s down to just $12.79
  5. Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today — the best price of 2022

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨

💥 More Deep Discounts 💥

🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.79 You Save:$7.20 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

