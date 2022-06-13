Today’s deals: Huge AirPods sale, $20 Fire Stick, $25 Echo Dot, Cuisinart deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
You’re not going to believe how good the daily deals are on June 13, 2022. Of course, with Father’s Day a week away and Prime Day coming sometime next month, it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
Highlights on Monday include a huge sale on Apple AirPods. Hurry and you can get AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 all at the lowest prices of 2022.
Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and Echo smart speakers are on sale as well. Plus, there are tons of great sales on kitchen gear from Cuisinart and more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.
5 best deals on Monday, June 13
I’ll highlight my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for only $174.99 right now — the lowest price ever — and every other AirPods model is on sale at all-time lows
- Get the newest Nest Thermostat for just $99 if you hurry
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 131,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re only $12.90 per pillow! 💤
- Don’t miss the KIZEN digital meat thermometer with 45,000+ 5-star reviews while it’s down to just $12.79
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today — the best price of 2022
Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the DALSTRONG 18-piece knife block set, Cuisinart grills & accessories, Pair of Thieves men’s apparel, and RAK tools
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro (lowest price of 2022!): $174.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3 (lowest price of 2022!): $149.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2 (lowest price of 2022!): $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever!): $429 (reg. $549)
- AirTag 4-pack (rare deal, all-time low price!): $89 (reg. $99)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- iPad mini: $409 (reg. $499)
- Apple Watch SE: $249 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (#1 best-seller, 131,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $42.99) 💤
- Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets (#1 best-seller, 92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (#1 best-seller with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🪰🚫
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $26.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $129 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $129 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $299.99 (reg. $370)
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- The brand new, ultra-thin version of Depstech’s crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is on sale for $32.39 right now for Prime members
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size are only $15.99
💥 More Deep Discounts 💥
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 50% off kitchen products
- 🎉 Amazon device deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 reg. $30
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 reg. $50
- Echo Dot: $24.99 reg. $40
- See all the deals on this special Amazon page
- 📺 Crazy TV deals 📺
- Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV: $449.99 (reg. $700)
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum & self-washing mop (first discount ever): $1,399.99 (reg. $1,500)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (45,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.79 (reg. $20)
- Google Nest & Pixel devices are discounted in a hidden Amazon sale
- Examples include the newest Nest Thermostat for $99 and $100 off the Pixel 6 Pro
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season
- Bose wireless headphones, Bose wireless earbuds, and Bose TV soundbars are down to the best prices of 2022
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $15.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉
- Amazon Prime Deals: 10 hidden Amazon deals for Prime members only
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: All the best early deals so far
- 4th of July sales 2022: Best deals to shop now
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: How to get $45 for free
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
