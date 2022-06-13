Today’s deals: Huge AirPods sale, $20 Fire Stick, $25 Echo Dot, Cuisinart deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re not going to believe how good the daily deals are on June 13, 2022. Of course, with Father’s Day a week away and Prime Day coming sometime next month, it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Highlights on Monday include a huge sale on Apple AirPods. Hurry and you can get AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 all at the lowest prices of 2022.

Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and Echo smart speakers are on sale as well. Plus, there are tons of great sales on kitchen gear from Cuisinart and more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.79 You Save:$7.20 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

