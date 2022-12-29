Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: Free Echo Dot, $89 AirPods, Sony WH1000XM5 headphones, Fitbit Versa 4, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Dec 29th, 2022 9:13AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday
Image: BGR

Can you believe 2022 is almost over? The past two years seemed like they lasted forever, but 2022 flew by. Of course, as the New Year approaches, there are always tons of great deals to take advantage of at all the top online retailers.

BGR Deals has put together this helpful guide that covers today’s top deals. It’s full of our favorite deals you can get right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $89.99 See Pricing
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with…
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with… Click For Details See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… Only $3.99 each See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $229.00 See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First off and foremost, Amazon is giving away a bunch of free stuff right now! For example, you can get a free Echo Dot when you buy a qualifying Fire TV. TV prices start at just $109.99 if you can believe it.

There are also six different bundle deals starting at $14.99 that get you a free color LED smart light bulb with an Echo device. Visit our roundup of the best free stuff on Amazon. Plus, rake in $180 or more in bonus credits with our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals!

AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $229, but the big news is that entry-level AirPods are back down to $89.99, matching Black Friday’s price. The only problem is they keep going out of stock, which isn’t very surprising. Keep checking back if you miss them.

Amazon also has refurbished AirPods Pro in stock for just $170. They’re guaranteed to look and work like new, or you have 90 days to get your money back.

Other top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Christmas tree storage bags, EF ECOFLOW generators & solar panels, women’s sweaters, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

