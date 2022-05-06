This memory foam mattress with 89,000 5-star reviews is only $130 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have high prices been stopping you from buying a new mattress? We know the ratty old one you’ve been sleeping on for more years is driving you nuts. After all, you know how important a comfortable and supportive mattress is for the quality of sleep you get. And you know that there are plenty of affordable options out there if you know where to look. That’s especially true if you head to Amazon for this crazy memory foam mattress deal.

It just so happens that there’s a fantastic sale happening right now that you definitely need to check out. The nation’s top online retailer is currently offering the wildly popular Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses with 89,000 5-star Amazon ratings for as little as $129.60.

That’s not a typo… it’s under $130 today!

Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress (Twin) List Price: $144.00 Price: $129.60 You Save: $14.40 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, larger-sized mattresses like Queen and King have new lower retail prices, too. The Queen is on sale for $215.49 and the King size is under $379.

The only bad news is that delivery estimates are already starting to see delays for some mattress sizes. With prices this low, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. It just means you’ll need to grab one soon or you could miss out on the sale.

Best Amazon memory foam mattress deal

Memory foam mattresses are so awesome because they’re comfortable and supportive. Everyone probably knows that at this point. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re also so much more affordable than comparable innerspring mattresses.

Memory foam mattresses are wonderfully easy to get into your home and set up. They’re delivered in a manageable box with the compressed mattress inside. Just open the box, cut the plastic wrap, and watch your mattress expand.

But when it comes to innerspring mattresses, many people prefer them. They have a much different feel and a lot more bounce to them. What you might not realize is that you can get the best of both worlds.

There are now also hybrid mattresses that have memory foam layers on top and innerspring coils beneath them.

Hybrid mattress with memory foam & innersprings

Have you ever tried a hybrid mattress? Well, now is your chance because one of the best-rated hybrid mattresses out there just got a big price cut.

The Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam & Innerspring Hybrid Mattress has about 89,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, plus another 19,000+ 4-star ratings. Long story short, pretty much everyone absolutely loves this mattress.

People regularly discuss how supportive the mattress is in reviews, as well as the great quality and the fact that it helps relieve back pain.

The main attraction of this mattress is the price, which starts at a shockingly low $130 for a Twin. Bump up the size to a Queen mattress and it’s only $215.49, and a King is still less than $400.

How crazy is that? If you’re wondering how it compares to fancier mattresses, check out how much the mattresses cost in our Nolah Evolution 15 hybrid mattress review!

Mattresses from popular memory foam brands cost two, three, or even four times as much as Linenspa mattresses. This is definitely the best memory foam mattress deal on Amazon, so don’t miss out.

Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress fast facts

Here are some key takeaways:

The Linenspa 8-inch hybrid mattress uses innerspring layers beneath hypoallergenic memory foam

The medium-firm feel of this mattress is the most popular choice for mattress shoppers

Perfect for your master bedroom, kids’ rooms, a guest bedroom, or anywhere else you want a low-cost option that’s still comfortable and supportive

Also, the plush top layer of memory foam helps align your spine and alleviate tension in pressure points

Comfortable and cozy knit cover

Delivered as a “bed in a box” that’s convenient to carry and easy to set up

Available thicknesses include a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, and a plush 12-inch model with an added gel layer and individually encased coils

10-year limited warranty

Twin memory foam mattress

Full mattress

Linenspa Queen memory foam mattress

King mattress

