Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review

Nolah Sleep is a relative newcomer to the ultra-competitive bed-in-a-box market. Based in Denver, CO, Nolah was founded in 2015 by Daniel Galle and Anna Hjoellund. The people behind Nolah mattresses have been leaders in the industry for far longer than that, however. And the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress represents the culmination of all those years of research and development.

The company recently sent us a Nolah Evolution 15 mattress to test and review. I have now been sleeping on this high-tech hybrid mattress for more than a month, and I’m ready to dive into all of its main benefits and shortcomings.

Great for stomach and back sleepers

Good for most side sleepers

Comfortable for all body types

Sleeps cool Cons Heavier side sleepers may experience hip pressure

Nolah Evolution 15 hybrid mattress: key features

The first thing to note about the Nolah Evolution 15 is that it’s a hybrid mattress. That means there is a layer of innerspring coils in addition to all the different memory foam layers in the mattress.

As you can see in the image above, the Evolution 15 has multiple layers. Instead of a thick foam base layer like pure memory foam mattresses, this mattress has coils.

Many people prefer this hybrid configuration, and I’m one of them. You get all the benefits of a memory foam mattress, plus the support and some of the “springiness” of innerspring coils.

Here are all the layers in the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress, from top to bottom:

Quilted High Thermal Conductivity euro topper AirBreathe heat escape gusset Nolah AirFoamICE 2″ memory foam layer High-resilience 2″ memory foam layer High-density 1″ transition foam layer HDMax Tri-Zone 8″ coil layer surrounded by E.D.G.E. rails Recycled plant fiber foundation layer

The top of the mattress is covered with a cooling ArcticTex cover that helps draw away body heat. And the seven mattress layers are surrounded by a strong border fabric enclosure with carrying handles. The handles really come in handy when it’s time to rotate the mattress.

As the name suggests, the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is 15 inches thick. Also of note, Nolah mattresses are made in the USA. The company is headquartered in Denver, CO, and that’s where it manufactures its mattresses.

And if you’re wondering whether or not technologies like “ArcticTex” and “AirFoamICE” actually work, I’ve got good news.

I tend to run hot when I sleep, but I find that the Nolah mattress does a great job of keeping me cool. Even when the ambient temperature rises a bit in my bedroom, I don’t wake up sweating like a have with other mattresses.

Nolah Evolution 15 vs TempurPedic

I had spent the past four years sleeping mainly on a TempurPedic LuxAdapt mattress. It’s terrific but after some time, I found myself missing the feel of a more traditional mattress.

A TempurPedic mattress can sometimes feel like lying on wet, squishy sand. You just sink in. There is no bounce at all, so simply climbing out of a TempuPedic bed each morning can be a struggle for some people.

When comparing the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress to my TempurPedic, I definitely prefer the Nolah mattress. For me, it has a much more comfortable and luxurious feel.

I also appreciate having some bounce in my mattress once again. Even still, the Evolution 15 does a good job of preventing motion transfer. That means your partner won’t be disrupted when you adjust your sleeping position.

For many people, hybrid mattresses like this Nolah mattress truly offer the best of both worlds.

Can you flip a hybrid mattress?

This is a question I see fairly often. The good news is that the answer is straightforward.

Because the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is a hybrid mattress, you cannot flip it. It also has a pillow top that prevents you from flipping it.

You cannot flip any hybrid mattress. In general, flipping any memory foam mattress is a bad idea since the foam layers are arranged in a very specific order. Different foams with varying properties are arranged in order to provide support and dissipate heat.

You can rotate the Nolah mattress though, and it’s a good idea to rotate yours once in a while. This will help it wear and compress more evenly over time.

Most manufacturers say you should rotate your memory foam or hybrid mattress 1-2 times per year.

Nolah Evolution 15 is impressive right out of the box

As with other bed-in-a-box options, the Evolution 15 comes compressed in a manageable box. You simply lug it up to your bedroom, pull open the vacuum-sealed plastic, and watch it expand.

This was when I noticed the first thing about the Evolution 15 mattress that impressed me, and it relates to off-gassing.

Some memory foam mattresses have terrible off-gassing that lasts for days. Off-gassing is when chemical vapors are released. In this context, off-gassing often occurs when you first unbox a memory foam mattress. Some mattresses release so much vapor initially, that it can even cause headaches.

The Nolah Evolution 15 had a minimal odor when I first set it up in the morning. I left my bedroom windows cracked open as it expanded, and there was no noticeable odor by bedtime.

That means you can sleep on your new Nolah mattress right away after receiving it. Just set it up in the morning and it’ll be ready by the time you go to sleep.

Who is this Nolah mattress good for?

People are generally divided into three different categories when it comes to sleep positions. There are back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and side sleepers. Many of us are combo sleepers, meaning we alternate between some combination of those three sleep positions.

The Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is ideal for back sleepers and for stomach sleepers. That is especially true if you opt for the “Luxury Firm” version that I tested.

Nolah’s Evolution 15 comes in three different firmnesses: Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm.

Plush is the softest version, while Firm is made for people who want as much support as possible. Luxury Firm falls between them, though it is on the firmer side. This is what most people seem to be looking for, and it’s roughly a 7/10 on the firmness scale.

Luxury Firm is actually the perfect name to describe the feel of this mattress. The pillow top is soft and supple, with a very luxurious feel. But it doesn’t feel at all like mush, and you won’t sink in. That’s because the memory foam layers beneath the euro topper are medium-firm, providing plenty of support.

Most side sleepers will love the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress, too. The only exception might be people who are on the heavier side.

This mattress has a wonderful plush feel. But, as I mentioned, the underlying layers are on the firmer side. That means larger side sleepers might feel some pressure on their hips if they’re sound sleepers who tend to stay in the same position for long periods of time.

For that reason, some side sleepers may want to choose the Plush firmness option from Nolah.

Nolah Evolution 15 mattress price and sizes

Just like comparable mattresses from other brands, the Evolution 15 comes in seven different sizes. The smallest and most affordable is the Twin, while a Split King is the largest and most expensive.

A Split King is the same overall size as a standard King, but it’s split in half. This is for people who use an adjustable base with two separate zones. It’s two Twin XL mattresses aligned side by side. This way, each person can adjust his or her own half of the bed.

Here’s the full breakdown of Nolah Evolution 15 mattress prices:

Twin (38″ x 75″): $1,599

Twin XL (38″ x 80″): $1,799

Full (54″ x 75″): $2,099

Queen (60″ x 80″): $2,299

King (76″ x 80″): 2,499

California King (72″ x 84″): $2,499

Split King (2x 38″ x 80″): $3,598

As you can see, the Nolah Evolution 15 is on the expensive side. The good news, however, is that Nolah seems to host sales events all the time.

For example, the company was offering discounts up to $1,200 off at the time of this writing. I strongly urge readers to wait for a sale before placing an order.

If you’re wondering how much this Nolah mattress weighs, I have that info for you as well:

Twin: 70 lbs

Twin XL: 73 lbs

Full: 94 lbs

Queen: 110 lbs

King: 139 lbs

California King: 138 lbs

Split King: 146 lbs (73 lbs x2)

I was sent a King size mattress, and I was able to slide it upstairs and into my bedroom alone. Two people will have a much easier time carrying it, however.

Nolah doesn’t sell box springs, but you don’t necessarily need a box spring with the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress.

Since the mattress is very deep at 15 inches tall, many people will want to place it directly onto a platform bed. Of course, if you do want to use a box spring with your Nolah mattress, you can.

Shipping time and returns

Buying a new mattress seems like it should be an ordeal since they’re so cumbersome. Of course, anyone who has purchased a bed-in-a-box before knows that’s not the case at all.

When you order your Nolah Evolution 15 mattress, it’s shipped out fast and free. Nolah makes its mattresses in the USA, and the company uses FedEx to ship them. Orders are processed very quickly and you will receive your mattress between 2-8 days after ordering.

The company offers a 120-night trial and offers easy returns. But the company requires that you keep your mattress for at least 30 days before processing a return. If you’re still not happy with the mattress after the 30-day break-in period, you can return it for a $99 transportation fee.

All you need to do to initiate a return is call Nolah or use the contact form on the company’s website. Once a mattress is picked up for return, refunds are processed within five business days.

Conclusion

The Nolah Evolution 15 hybrid mattress is one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses I have tried.

The mattress is made of premium materials and it features a terrific design. It’s very comfortable and plush, but it also provides great support. And because it’s a hybrid mattress, it offers some bounce that you won’t find in something like a TempurPedic memory foam mattress.

The Luxury Firm firmness option will be ideal for most sleepers. I rate the firmness a 7/10, but the luxurious euro topper gives it a delightful plush feel that you don’t get with other firm mattresses. It feels like a bed in a fancy $800-a-night hotel.

Another reason I like the Evolution 15 so much is that it’s so breathable. Heat is drawn away from the body and efficiently dissipated. As a result, I don’t wake up sweating in the middle of the night like I have with some mattresses.

For back sleepers and stomach sleepers, the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is a no-brainer. Most side sleepers will love it just as much. If you’re on the larger side, however, you may want to consider the Plush firmness option to keep pressure off your hips.