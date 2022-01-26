Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this awesome deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new Switch is called “Nintendo Switch (OLED Model),” which is a name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. It has a nifty new screen and an upgraded kickstand. But the rest of the specs are exactly the same as the regular Switch model. In other words, set your sights on Nintendo Switch Amazon deals instead of the new model.

Amazon has Nintendo Switch consoles in stock consoles in stock right now for $299. Truth be told, we would definitely go that route instead of waiting the new $349 model is back in stock. Additionally, if you plan to pick up a new Switch or if you have one already, there’s one particularly awesome deal that everyone needs to check out.

Nintendo Switch Amazon deals

Image source: Nintendo

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch console, there are so many great accessories out there. You should probably pick up an extra wall charger, and more Joy-Con controllers will come in handy. Also, screen protectors and a good carrying case are both important. You can even get specialty items like $13 steering wheels for Mario Kart or tennis rackets.

Those are all nifty add-ons for the Switch, and there’s plenty more where that came from. None of those accessories are truly must-have additions, however. You can still have tons of fun with your Switch even without any of those things. But there are two particular things that are absolutely paramount.

First, you definitely need a Nintendo Switch Online account. Second, you positively need a high-quality microSD card to store all the games and game data you’ll accumulate. Do you want to kill two birds with one stone?

Well, today is your lucky day.

Every Switch owner needs these 2 things

Image source: Amazon

Amazon has a fantastic deal right now on the SanDisk Switch Edition 128GB microSDXC and Nintendo Switch Online bundle. The former is a special version of SanDisk’s best-in-class memory card. It’s licensed and also optimized for the Nintendo Switch. Then, the latter is a 12-month subscription to Nintendo’s online service. With it, you get 100+ classic games, online multiplayer, and more.

SanDisk’s special Switch microSD retails for $35 and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online costs $20. As you might have surmised, the bundle costs $55. Head over to Amazon right now though, and you’ll find a nice big discount.

This deal sells out every time we cover them, however, so you’ll need to hurry!

Of note, if you already subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, there’s still a great deal to check out. The special SanDisk memory card is also on sale on its own with a huge 40% discount on its own.

SanDisk Switch Edition 128GB microSDXC and Nintendo Switch Online bundle

Image source: Nintendo

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

SanDisk’s Nintendo-licensed memory card is optimized for the Nintendo Switch

Add up to 128GB of storage to your console

This microSD card supports data transfer speeds up to 100MB/s for fast game loads

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s online subscription service with plenty of perks

is Nintendo’s online subscription service with plenty of perks You get access to a curated library of 100+ fan-favorite Super NES and NES games

You can also compete or cooperate online, share your screen, and more

Cloud backup service for your game data

Enhance your experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app, which lets you voice chat with friends and access special features

