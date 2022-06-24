Today’s deals: FREE Amazon credit, $175 AirPods Pro, $10 waffle maker, standing desks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
With Amazon’s big Prime Day sale right around the corner, there are so many early Prime Day deals available to shop right now. But there are two deals available on June 24, 2022, that are infinitely better than anything else available right now. Why is that, you ask?
Because they get you FREE MONEY in the form of Amazon credit!
Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
There’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music. Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!
Check out the promo page for more details. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals!
Also, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Check out the details and check your eligibility right here.
FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google for $3.82 each, $50 off a Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, and plenty more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Depstech wireless borescopes that let your smartphone see anywhere, FeelinGirl Shapewear Bodysuits, and Flexispot Standing Desks & Standing Desk Converters starting at just $89.99
- 🎆 Amazon #1 best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (132,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $42.99) 💤
- Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets (92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.79 (reg. $20) 🍖
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (44,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🪰🚫
- Nest Thermostat: $99 (reg. $129)
- alli weight loss pills are 25% off when you Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime) 💊💊
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro (lowest price of 2022): $174.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3 (lowest price of 2022): $169 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2 (lowest price of 2022): $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever): $429.99 (reg. $549)
- MacBook Air (lowest price ever): $899 (reg. $999)
- AirTag 1-pack (rare discount): $27.50 (reg. $29)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- iPad mini: $409 (reg. $499)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs: $3.82 each (reg. $6)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.75 each (reg. $7.50)
- Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack: $119.99 (reg. $170)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV: $89.99 with Prime (reg. $170)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV: $99.99 with Prime (reg. $180)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $26.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Practically every Amazon device you can think of is discounted in this huge early Prime Day sale!
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 50% off patio furniture
- 🎉 Amazon device deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 (reg. $30)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 4: $39.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 3: $29.99 (reg. $40)
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special Amazon page
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $89.99 on this page
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $129 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $129 (reg. $300)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $301 (reg. $370)
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get up to $55 for free!
- Special deals for Prime members ONLY: Check out these 10 hidden Amazon deals only Prime members can get
- Early Prime Day deals: 20 early Amazon Prime Day deals that you can already shop
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
