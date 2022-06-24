Today’s deals: FREE Amazon credit, $175 AirPods Pro, $10 waffle maker, standing desks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Amazon’s big Prime Day sale right around the corner, there are so many early Prime Day deals available to shop right now. But there are two deals available on June 24, 2022, that are infinitely better than anything else available right now. Why is that, you ask?

Because they get you FREE MONEY in the form of Amazon credit!

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music. Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!

Check out the promo page for more details. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals!

Also, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Check out the details and check your eligibility right here.

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google for $3.82 each, $50 off a Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, and plenty more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

