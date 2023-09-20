Today’s deals: First-ever iPhone 15 FineWoven case sale, free Grubhub+, $280 Nintendo Switch OLED, more

The star of the show on Wednesday is the first-ever discounts on brand-new Apple FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more. Prime members can get Grubhub+ free for a year, and the Nintendo Switch OLED console is only $279.99 renewed, down from $350. And last but not least, definitely take advantage of the first-ever post-launch Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen!

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Check out all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, September 19.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon