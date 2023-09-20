Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: First-ever iPhone 15 FineWoven case sale, free Grubhub+, $280 Nintendo Switch OLED, more

By
Sep 20th, 2023
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

The star of the show on Wednesday is the first-ever discounts on brand-new Apple FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more. Prime members can get Grubhub+ free for a year, and the Nintendo Switch OLED console is only $279.99 renewed, down from $350. And last but not least, definitely take advantage of the first-ever post-launch Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen!

Check out all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, September 19.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

