Today’s deals: First Apple Watch Series 10 discount, $20 waterproof speaker, $17 myQ garage controller, more

Amazon just announced that Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 8-9 this year. Of course, you obviously don’t need to wait that long to find some of the hottest deals of the season. The new Apple Watch Series 10 just got its first-ever discount, and the myQ smart garage controller is down to just $17.29. Plus, one of the most popular waterproof Bluetooth speakers on Amazon is down to just $19.99.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals from Tuesday, September 17.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 — The ultra-popular touch-controlled Waterdrop X16 tankless RO water filter system has a gigantic $500 discount!
- Other models with deep discounts include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop G3P800, and the Waterdrop KJ-600
- More than 10,000 people bought the Bolabutty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $19.99 instead of $60
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- Get the myQ Smart Garage Door Controller on sale for $17.29, down from $30
- Or, get the upgraded myQ Smart Video Keypad for $75 instead of $100
- The game-changing Dreo ChefMaker is so much more than just an air fryer, and it’s on sale for $219 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so awesome!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $389.99 (reg. $399) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169) (sellout risk)
- AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC are now available to order
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $509.99 (reg. $700) at Best Buy and Walmart (new all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Narwal Freo X Ultra is by far our favorite robot vacuum and mop combo model right now, and you can save $400
- Want to know why 10,000+ people have bought TOZO A1 Mini earbuds in the past month alone? The $13.99 sale price obviously isn’t hurting
- Pick up a Ninja Blast personal blender while it’s on sale for only $49.99
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Save 20% on Beats Fit Pro wireless ANC earbuds
- ☕ Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a new Switch OLED, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- Plus, dozens of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, including several of Nintendo’s newest releases
- You need a new humidifier if you want to be ready for winter, which is why more than 20,000 people in the past month bought this Levoit humidifier for $28.98
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Get a cordless Waterpik water flosser on sale for $39.99 and make your dentist happy
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $509.99 (reg. $700)