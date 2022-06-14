Today’s deals: AirPods, $40 Chromecast, Shark IQ robot vacuum, $99 Nest, smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Father’s Day is less than a week away. Prime Day 2022 is next month. Long story short, there are some seriously impressive daily deals available on June 14, 2022
The biggest news is that all of Apple’s various AirPods models are on sale at the lowest prices in 2022. That includes AirPods Pro for just $174.99 and a massive $120 discount on AirPods Max.
And don’t miss out on best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4.27 each!
Another phenomenal deal gets you Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 131,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $12.90 each. You’ll also find great deals on Google gadgets, including the Google Chromecast for $39.99 instead of $50 and the newest Nest Thermostat for just $99.
There are also amazing one-day deals on the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum ($399.99 instead of $600), Greenworks outdoor electric tools, and Bosch power tools & accessories.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of the best deals available right now.
Today’s Most Popular Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum, Greenworks outdoor electric tools, and Bosch power tools & accessories
- 🎆 Amazon #1 best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (131,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $42.99) 💤
- Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets (92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.79 (reg. $20) 🍖
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🪰🚫
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro (lowest price of 2022!): $174.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3 (lowest price of 2022!): $149.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2 (lowest price of 2022!): $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever!): $429 (reg. $549)
- AirTag 4-pack (rare deal, all-time low price!): $89 (reg. $99)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- iPad mini: $409 (reg. $499)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $26.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $129 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $129 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $299.99 (reg. $370)
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size are only $15.99
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including $4 off Sun Squad door mats
- 🎉 Amazon device deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 reg. $30
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 reg. $50
- Echo Dot: $24.99 reg. $40
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special Amazon page
- 📺 Crazy TV deals 📺
- Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV: $449.99 (reg. $700)
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Google Nest & Pixel devices are discounted in a hidden Amazon sale
- Nest Thermostat: $99 (reg. $129)
- Chromecast: $39.99 (reg. $50)
- $100 off the Pixel 6 Pro
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum & self-washing mop (first discount ever): $1,399.99 (reg. $1,500)
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season
- Bose wireless headphones, Bose wireless earbuds, and Bose TV soundbars are down to the best prices of 2022
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $15.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- Early Prime Day deals: 20 crazy Amazon deals that seem like Prime Day is already here
- 4th of July sales 2022: Best July 4th deals to shop now
- Amazon Prime-only sales: 10 hidden Amazon deals for Prime members only
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: How to get $45 for free
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
