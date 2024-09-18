Today’s deals: $510 M1 MacBook Air, $54 11-piece cookware set, $40 Anker MagSafe battery pack, more

We found so many great deals for our readers on Wednesday, including a crazy clearance sale at Best Buy that slashes the M1 MacBook Air to just $509.99! You can also pick up a best-selling 11-piece CAROTE cookware set on sale for $53.90, or an Anker MagSafe battery pack for $39.99.
You’ll find all that and more in our roundup of the best deals of the day on Wednesday, September 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 — Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- More than 6,000 people have bought this CAROTE 11-piece cookware set in the past month alone, and now it’s down to $53.90
- The $80 Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack with a huge 10,000 mAh battery is down to $39.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $389.99 (reg. $399) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $509.99 at Best Buy and $649 at Walmart (reg. $700)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169) (sellout risk)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The game-changing Dreo ChefMaker is so much more than just an air fryer, and it’s on sale for $219 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so awesome!
- ☕ Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- The Narwal Freo X Ultra is by far our favorite robot vacuum and mop combo model right now, and you can save $400
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a brand-new Switch OLED instead, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- Plus, dozens of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, including several of Nintendo’s newest releases
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- More than 10,000 people bought the Bolabutty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $19.99 instead of $60
- Pick up a Ninja Blast personal blender while it’s on sale for only $49.99
- Save 20% on Beats Fit Pro wireless ANC earbuds
- Get the myQ Smart Garage Door Controller on sale for $17.29, down from $30
- Or, get the upgraded myQ Smart Video Keypad for $75 instead of $100
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
More top deals
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $509.99 (reg. $700)