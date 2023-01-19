Today’s deals: $50 off Echo Show 10, kitchen essentials, Beats headphone discounts, $40 off Fitbit, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you were with us yesterday, you heard us talk about a free $20 Amazon was giving you. Well, that deal is still in place today. Amazon is running a sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials, including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

We’ve highlighted it in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

ONE DAY ONLY: Some great deals that are only available today are on male body trimmers, ThermoPro meat thermometers, and smart projectors. Don’t miss Target’s best daily deals.

Water Dental Flosser Cordless for Teeth - Nicwell 4 Modes Dental Oral Irrigator, Portable and R… $69.99 $29.99 ($0.75 / Count) Save up to 57% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $39.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa | Charcoal $249.99 $194.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart R… $99.95 $56.55 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours of List… $249.95 $199.95 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Save big on kitchen essentials $19.99 - $169.99 Available on Amazon

Shark HP102PET Air Purifier Pet with True HEPA, Cleans up to 500 sq. ft Captures 99.98% of pet… $201.61 $175.89 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Slate $179.99 $104.99 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

ThermoPro TP18 Ultra Fast Thermocouple Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Grilling BBQ S… $32.99 $19.99 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

Smart Projector, Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, 9500 Lumens Mini Projector for iPhone, 200"… $129.99 $89.99 Save up to 31% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 $749.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.00 $1,149.00 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon