Today’s deals: $45 in Amazon credit, Anker Soundcore headphones, Galaxy S23 sale, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 24th, 2023 9:11AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The shopping experts at BGR are kicking off the new week with a ton of terrific daily deals you won’t want to miss. Amazon is giving away up to $45 in Amazon credit, and everyone should take advantage. Anker Soundcore headphones are discounted for one day, plus Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are $200 off. And there’s a great one-day M1 Mac mini sale that slashes your price to just $479.

On top of all that, there’s a fantastic BLUETTI blowout sale that saves you up to $1,600 on best-in-class home battery backups, solar panels, solar generators, and much more!

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, April 24.

Those are just some of the impressive deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Anker Soundcore headphones, night vision goggles, seat cushions with lumbar support, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

