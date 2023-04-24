Today’s deals: $45 in Amazon credit, Anker Soundcore headphones, Galaxy S23 sale, more

The shopping experts at BGR are kicking off the new week with a ton of terrific daily deals you won’t want to miss. Amazon is giving away up to $45 in Amazon credit, and everyone should take advantage. Anker Soundcore headphones are discounted for one day, plus Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are $200 off. And there’s a great one-day M1 Mac mini sale that slashes your price to just $479.
On top of all that, there’s a fantastic BLUETTI blowout sale that saves you up to $1,600 on best-in-class home battery backups, solar panels, solar generators, and much more!
We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, April 24.
Those are just some of the impressive deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 Major BLUETTI sale:
- Deals on BLUETTI’s site will save you up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line home battery backup solutions
- Get the BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with a $400 discount. This 12,288Wh setup can power your entire house for days, and it even supports solar charging!
- If you want a portable generator, the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station is down to $239 (reg. $349), and the BLUETTI AC200MAX is $300 off
- How to get up to $45 in Amazon bonus credit:
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on protein bars & protein powders
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on energy drinks
- Look through BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals for more deals like these
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price ever
- Other deals on AirPods models start at $99
- Our guide on the best AirPods deals has more info
- Don’t miss the big Roomba robot vacuum sale with prices starting at $179 for the Roomba 694
- See all the deals right here
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale that drops the price of a 4-pack to $89.99
- Anker Soundcore headphones are on sale with prices starting at $54.99
- Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are $200 off, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Top-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 per plug if you clip the on-page coupon
- Certified Refurbished Echo Dots are on sale starting at $21.99
- You can also get Echo Dot 4 refurbs for $22.99 each instead of $45 — that’s an even better deal!
- There’s an M1 Mac mini sale for one day only at B&H that drops your price to $479
- Or, get the newer M2 Mac mini instead for $529, down from $599
- The Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system is on sale for $99, which is a huge discount from $269
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX)
- Get the Hisense R6 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV for only $399.99
- Or, the MASSIVE TCL R754 98-inch 4K Smart TV has a $2,000 discount
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Anker Soundcore headphones, night vision goggles, seat cushions with lumbar support, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: