M1 Mac mini drops to an all-time low of $479, today only

Apple’s M2 Mac mini is on sale right now with a $70 discount that drops it to $529. That’s a terrific price for one of the only new products Apple has released so far in 2023. But if you want to spend as little as possible on a new Mac desktop computer, there’s an even better deal available on the M1 Mac mini that everyone loves.

Apple’s M1 Mac mini is still available at most retailers, and it still starts at $599. If you pick one up today from B&H, however, it’s on sale for just $479. That’s the lowest price ever, and it’s a deal that is only available until the end of the day on Monday.

Apple Mac mini M1 Chip (Late 2020) 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD $479 (reg. $599) $479 from B&H

Apple’s retail partners have offered several M2 Mac mini deals since the upgraded desktop was released earlier this year. That comes as something of a surprise, of course, since newly-released Apple devices don’t typically go on sale until they’ve been out for a while.

The first time the M2 Mac mini went on sale, it dropped to $549, which is a $50 discount. Right now, the M2 Mac mini is down to $529 on Amazon, and that’s obviously an even better offer. But it’s still $50 more than you’ll spend if you take advantage of the one-day B&H sale on the previous-generation model.

Compared to the newer M2 model, the M1 Mac mini can absolutely still hold its own. After all, the M2 wasn’t as huge of an upgrade as many people were expecting.

Apple’s M2 chip is a bit more powerful than the M1 model, but the difference isn’t that big. Instead, the efficiency gains are more obvious, though battery life obviously doesn’t matter when you’re dealing with a desktop computer.

With that in mind, you might want to consider taking advantage of M2 Mac mini deal on B&H today. For one day only, it’s on sale for $479 instead of $599.

That small sum gets you a powerful desktop computer with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB-A ports, Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

This is a great deal on a great computer. But as we mentioned, there is one issue with this offer. This M1 Mac mini deal is a one-day flash sale that will only be around until the end of the day on Monday, April 24.