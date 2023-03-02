Apple M2 Mac mini is down to $549 for the first time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini is one of the newest computers Apple released. It looks just like the previous-generation model, but it offers huge upgrades that Apple fans will love. In addition to being one of Apple’s newest models, the M2 Mac mini is also the company’s cheapest computer. And that’s especially true right now while it has a rare discount.

For the first time ever, the M2 Mac mini is on sale for just $549 if you want the 256GB model. Or, you can pick up the 512GB version for $749 instead of $799. Of note, both of these deals are available at Amazon and at B&H Photo. The latter appears to have limited stock though, so this sale might not last very long.

Check out BGR’s M2 Mac mini review, and you can read about all the things that make this new model so impressive. It’s quite remarkable that Apple managed to pack so much power into a machine this compact.

The star of the show in Apple’s new M2 Mac mini is obviously the M2 chip. In the base model, it features an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Of note, the two models on sale right now each have 8GB of RAM.

You’ll also get two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. As far as connectivity goes, the 2023 Mac mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and gigabit Ethernet.

Pricing on this powerful computer starts at $599, which is already a bargain considering how pricey Apple computers can be. Right now, however, the 256GB M2 Mac mini is on sale for just $549 and the 512GB model is down to $749.

And as we mentioned, these deals can be found at Amazon and at B&H Photo.

