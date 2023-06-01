Today’s deals: $3.75 smart plugs, $137 AirPods 3, first Tears of the Kingdom discount, more

Thursday’s top tech deals include the first-ever discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is possibly the best Nintendo Switch game ever. The only problem is that it’s a very small discount, but every penny counts! Best-selling KMC smart plugs are back down to $3.75 each, and AirPods 3 are under $137 in renewed condition. Brand-new AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99 right now, and you can save $200 on stunning LG OLED TVs.
Plus, there’s a big BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale that has discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and much more.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, June 1.
Featured deals: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: KMC Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $3.75 when you clip the Amazon coupon
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got its first-ever (very small) discount on Amazon ($66.85)
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 instead of $249
- Renewed AirPods 3 are on sale for $137, the best discount we’ve seen
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- LG OLED TVs are up to 27% off, including the newest models from 2023
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale, but these deals end today
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89.99 instead of $99
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, just $6 above the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Don’t miss Apple’s M1 MacBook Air while it’s on sale for $799.99, the all-time low price
- The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum is 22% off at $429.99
- Want even more power? Get the Dyson Ball Animal 3 upright vacuum for $299.99 instead of $400
- Holy Stone HS210F is a drone that transforms into an RC car — get one for just $16.49
- ONE DAY ONLY: Hasbro board games are up to 53% off
How to get a $15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: