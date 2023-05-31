The stunning new LG C3 OLED TV is $200 off

When it comes to new TVs, there are now more high-quality choices than ever before. Despite all the competition, however, I still firmly believe that LG OLED TVs are far and away the best televisions you can buy. And right now, Amazon is running a sale that discounts the price of the brand-new LG C3 OLED TV for the first time ever.

You can currently save $200 on the LG C3 OLED TV in multiple sizes, starting with the 48-inch model and going all the way up to 77 inches. Other LG OLED TV models are also on sale this week, and you’ll save up to 25% depending on which TV you choose.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

There are only a handful of gadgets I own that I don’t think I could live without. I mean, I could if I was forced to, of course, but I definitely wouldn’t be happy about it.

My iPhone is one, and my Mac is another. I also don’t think I’d last very long without my Nook GlowLight 4 (yes, I still use a Nook and I love every minute of it). And if someone took away my Nintendo Switch and Tears of the Kingdom, I would definitely start pulling out my hair.

I would definitely also include my LG OLED TVs on my list of must-have gadgets.

Available on Amazon

I have personally tested more than a dozen different high-end TV models over the past couple of years, and that includes the latest and greatest models from Samsung. In my expert opinion, nothing compares to an LG OLED TV.

LG just released its new C3 OLED TV lineup in late March, and it’s the newest version of the company’s best-selling C-series OLED televisions. I don’t have one yet myself, but I have seen it in action. I also have an LG C2 OLED TV in my living room, which is the C3’s predecessor. And I have an LG C1 OLED in one of my guest rooms.

Long story short, I know the C-series very well and it’s fantastic.

Available on Amazon

This is the newest LG EVO television with LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen6. As impressive as the LG C2 was, the LG C3 OLED TV is somehow even better.

The a9 AI processor includes a brightness boost feature that improves visibility in well-lit rooms. Other key features include webOS 23, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, Game Optimizer, and more.

The LG C3 OLED TV is easily one of the best televisions ever made and now is the perfect time to find out why. Multiple sizes are $200 off right now on Amazon, including the 48-inch model, the 55-inch version, and the huge 77-inch TV.

And as I mentioned earlier, other LG OLED TVs are also on sale. You can shop Amazon’s full sale right here.