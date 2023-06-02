Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $25 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $16 hybrid drone, LG OLED TVs, Dyson vacuums, more

By
Published Jun 2nd, 2023 9:49AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Friday’s top tech deals include a sale almost no one knows about that slashes the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max to an all-time low of $24.99. There’s also a cool hybrid drone on sale for $16.49 that transforms into an RC car. LG OLED TVs and Dyson vacuums both have deep discounts today. And you’ll find an Apple AirTag tracker sale as well as a Bose Bluetooth speaker sale that both offer the lowest prices of 2023.

Additionally, there’s a huge BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale that has discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more.

This roundup includes all of our favorite deals on Friday, June 2.

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

Score a $15 Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

