Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals Mobile

AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $79.99 for the first time in 2023

By
Published Jun 2nd, 2023 7:47AM EDT
Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Earlier this week, I told you about a rare discount that cut $9 off the price of an Apple AirTag tracker 4-pack. Now, just a few days later, I have even better news for Apple fans.

For the first time in 2023, Amazon is offering a huge discount on AirTag trackers that drops the price to just $79.99 for a 4-pack. That’s the lowest price of 2023, and it’s within $5 of the all-time lowest price ever, which was $74.99 on Black Friday last year. Take advantage of this deal, and you’ll get AirTags for just $19.99 each instead of $29. That’s a huge discount for a super trendy Apple product that rarely goes on sale with a meaningful discount.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Bluetooth tracking devices are really having a moment right now. Of course, they’ve been popular for years, but Apple’s entrance into the market with the AirTag really kicked things into high gear.

Apple first released the AirTag tracker back in 2021, and it immediately because the best-selling Bluetooth tracking tag among our readers. The AirTag is quite similar to trackers that had already been on the market for a while. But the real draw is the network behind the AirTag.

People gravitate toward Apple’s Bluetooth tracker because of the massive network of devices behind it. No matter where your AirTag is, there will almost certainly be iPhones and iPads nearby. The AirTag connects to all of them anonymously to relay its location to the Find My app. This way, you can locate it practically anywhere in the world.

I gave one to my mom last month to put in her luggage while my parents were traveling, and she loved it. Her suitcase wasn’t lost, thankfully, but she said it still gave her peace of mind. She also had way too much fun tracking her suitcase while she was waiting for it at the baggage claim.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

At $29, AirTag trackers aren’t cheap. But they also don’t command as much of a premium as some other Apple accessories out there. Still, it’s nice to save money whenever possible, and there’s a great AirTag sale right now that Apple fans should take advantage of.

The best deal is on AirTag 4-packs, which are 19% off right now at $79.99 on Amazon. That drops your price to just $19.99 per AirTag, which is a new low price in 2023. As a matter of fact, it’s only $5 more than the all-time low price from this past Black Friday. This deal is also $10 cheaper than the sale I told you about last week.

Or, if you just want one AirTag, single trackers are down to $27.99 right now. That’s not much of a discount, but it’s still better than paying the full price.

And finally, for people who prefer Tile trackers to Apple’s AirTag, there’s a deal that you may want to take advantage of. The Tile Pro is currently on sale for $26.93, down from $35.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $3.75 smart plugs, $137 AirPods 3, first Tears of the Kingdom discount, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News