AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $79.99 for the first time in 2023

Earlier this week, I told you about a rare discount that cut $9 off the price of an Apple AirTag tracker 4-pack. Now, just a few days later, I have even better news for Apple fans.

For the first time in 2023, Amazon is offering a huge discount on AirTag trackers that drops the price to just $79.99 for a 4-pack. That’s the lowest price of 2023, and it’s within $5 of the all-time lowest price ever, which was $74.99 on Black Friday last year. Take advantage of this deal, and you’ll get AirTags for just $19.99 each instead of $29. That’s a huge discount for a super trendy Apple product that rarely goes on sale with a meaningful discount.

Bluetooth tracking devices are really having a moment right now. Of course, they’ve been popular for years, but Apple’s entrance into the market with the AirTag really kicked things into high gear.

Apple first released the AirTag tracker back in 2021, and it immediately because the best-selling Bluetooth tracking tag among our readers. The AirTag is quite similar to trackers that had already been on the market for a while. But the real draw is the network behind the AirTag.

People gravitate toward Apple’s Bluetooth tracker because of the massive network of devices behind it. No matter where your AirTag is, there will almost certainly be iPhones and iPads nearby. The AirTag connects to all of them anonymously to relay its location to the Find My app. This way, you can locate it practically anywhere in the world.

I gave one to my mom last month to put in her luggage while my parents were traveling, and she loved it. Her suitcase wasn’t lost, thankfully, but she said it still gave her peace of mind. She also had way too much fun tracking her suitcase while she was waiting for it at the baggage claim.

At $29, AirTag trackers aren’t cheap. But they also don’t command as much of a premium as some other Apple accessories out there. Still, it’s nice to save money whenever possible, and there’s a great AirTag sale right now that Apple fans should take advantage of.

The best deal is on AirTag 4-packs, which are 19% off right now at $79.99 on Amazon. That drops your price to just $19.99 per AirTag, which is a new low price in 2023. As a matter of fact, it’s only $5 more than the all-time low price from this past Black Friday. This deal is also $10 cheaper than the sale I told you about last week.

Or, if you just want one AirTag, single trackers are down to $27.99 right now. That’s not much of a discount, but it’s still better than paying the full price.

And finally, for people who prefer Tile trackers to Apple’s AirTag, there’s a deal that you may want to take advantage of. The Tile Pro is currently on sale for $26.93, down from $35.