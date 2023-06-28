Today’s deals: $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $250 off MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, more

Prime members should start their day today with our guide on the best early Prime Day deals. For everyone else, we’ve collected some of the best sales that are available to everyone. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off today, and the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is up to $250 off. Also, it’s your last chance to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale at an all-time low price of $24.99.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, June 28.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Last chance to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, ends June 30, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for more)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($59.65, which is 15% off!)
- TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $5.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon has a ton of Certified Refurb deals for Prime members only
- Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- Score an awesome RADCLO mini foldable 1080p camera drone on sale for $47.49
- Save up to $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, or up to $200 on the 14-inch model
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Or, save $65 on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- 2023 Samsung 4K smart TVs are up to $400 off
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 228,000 5-star Amazon ratings are down to $18.99
- Brand-new TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.99
- Save 30% on the Level Lock Touch Edition smart lock that everyone loves
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($89.99)
- iRobot’s Roomba 621 robot vacuum is only $189.99, down from $250
- Or, upgrade to the Shark RV1001AE IQ robot vacuum with auto-empty for $299.99 instead of $600
- The blazing-fast eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is on sale with a 27% discount
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Amazon credit deals available now
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: