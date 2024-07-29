Today’s deals: $200 off PSVR2, $299 iPad 10th-Gen, $3.75 smart plugs, $189 ASUS laptop, more

New week, new deals! This week is starting off strong with a new sale that saves you $200 on Sony’s PSVR2 virtual reality gaming headset. You can also get Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen for $299 or score best-selling KMC smart plugs for $3.75 each. To put that in perspective, the Amazon Smart Plug costs $25!
Keep reading to check out all of our top deals of the day on Monday, July 29.
Featured deal: Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station
UPDATE: We featured this deal on Friday, but we wanted to showcase it one more time on Monday since the sale is still going. This is a huge discount on our favorite new portable power station, so don’t miss out!
Power stations are all the rage right now, but they’re not all created equal. Ampace is a brand that people trust, and it just released a new model that I’m loving so far.
I just began testing the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station, and so far, I’m very impressed.
This 1,462Wh model has a terrific design that features 13 different plugs and ports along with a nice big display. So far, there are two things that I really like about this model: first, it charges so quickly. Despite how much capacity it has, the Andes 1500 can charge in just 55 minutes, or in as little as 3 hours using solar panels. And second, it’s sooooo quiet. It runs at about 30dB, which is quieter than a person’s voice while you’re chatting with them.
Ampace’s Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is nice and light despite its capacity, so you can easily use it anywhere. Some people might want to have it as a home backup unit or a UPS, while others might take it camping or use it in an RV. Of course, you can also do both!
The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is well worth its MSRP of $1,399, but there’s a $400 coupon you can clip right now on Amazon. That cuts your cost to $999, which is a steal.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Southwest Airlines deal: Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- The Sony PlayStation VR2, aka PSVR2, is on sale with a huge $200 discount on its own or bundled with Horizon Call of The Mountain, which is a blast
- Score KMC smart plugs for $3.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, so that’s just $14.99 total — it’s no wonder more than 3,000 people have bought them in the past month
- Get the 15.6-inch ASUS Vivobook Go for $189.99, or upgrade to the 16-inch ASUS Vivobook F1605ZA for $479.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $169)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Max: $449.99 (reg. $549)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone loves is on sale for $49.99
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- This Carote 11-piece cookware set was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past 30 days, and it’s now down to $59.98
- Get a Hisense 65-inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV software for only $449.99
- Also, there’s a massive 100-inch Hisense 4K smart TV that’s 54% off
- The ASUS ROG Strix G16 and ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptops are both on sale with discounts of up to 17% off
- I got one of these $36 electric spin scrubber cleaning tools, and I was totally shocked at how useful it is
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat is down to $89, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $169
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The Dyson V8 Extra is down to $368 instead of $470
- Some of LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now at great prices
- The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Want WiFi 6E mesh instead? Get the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 system for $299.99 instead of $400
