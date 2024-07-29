Today’s deals: $200 off PSVR2, $299 iPad 10th-Gen, $3.75 smart plugs, $189 ASUS laptop, more

New week, new deals! This week is starting off strong with a new sale that saves you $200 on Sony’s PSVR2 virtual reality gaming headset. You can also get Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen for $299 or score best-selling KMC smart plugs for $3.75 each. To put that in perspective, the Amazon Smart Plug costs $25!

Keep reading to check out all of our top deals of the day on Monday, July 29.

Featured deal: Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station

UPDATE: We featured this deal on Friday, but we wanted to showcase it one more time on Monday since the sale is still going. This is a huge discount on our favorite new portable power station, so don’t miss out!

Power stations are all the rage right now, but they’re not all created equal. Ampace is a brand that people trust, and it just released a new model that I’m loving so far.

I just began testing the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station, and so far, I’m very impressed.

This 1,462Wh model has a terrific design that features 13 different plugs and ports along with a nice big display. So far, there are two things that I really like about this model: first, it charges so quickly. Despite how much capacity it has, the Andes 1500 can charge in just 55 minutes, or in as little as 3 hours using solar panels. And second, it’s sooooo quiet. It runs at about 30dB, which is quieter than a person’s voice while you’re chatting with them.

Ampace’s Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is nice and light despite its capacity, so you can easily use it anywhere. Some people might want to have it as a home backup unit or a UPS, while others might take it camping or use it in an RV. Of course, you can also do both!

The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is well worth its MSRP of $1,399, but there’s a $400 coupon you can clip right now on Amazon. That cuts your cost to $999, which is a steal.

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999)

