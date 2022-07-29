Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, $5 Alexa smart plugs, $179 Apple Watch, laptop deals, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
July 29th, 2022
BGR Deals of the Day Friday

BGR’s team of shopping experts has rounded up all the best deals on Friday, July 29. No matter which popular products you’re looking for, we’ll show you how to save tons of cash.

Highlights from today’s roundup include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, Echo Dot refurbs for just $19.99, the #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush for $29.95 instead of $60, the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179, and best-selling Alexa smart plugs for only $4.69 each. You can also save big on ASUS laptops; HP laptops; and Acer laptops, desktops, & monitors.

Plus, Samsung wants to give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone. Definitely check out this offer before it’s done!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$14.81 Price:$11.24 You Save:$3.57 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience.

