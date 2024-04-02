Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $199 Meta Quest 2, $3.75 smart plugs, Braun electric razors, more

Tuesday’s top deals include a new Amazon sale that gets you a $20 credit when you spend $80+ on essentials you need anyway, like Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet paper. Other top deals include the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Nooie smart plugs for $3.75 each, Braun electric razors, and more.

Here, we’ve collected all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 2.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon