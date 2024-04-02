Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $199 Meta Quest 2, $3.75 smart plugs, Braun electric razors, more

Tuesday’s top deals include a new Amazon sale that gets you a $20 credit when you spend $80+ on essentials you need anyway, like Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet paper. Other top deals include the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Nooie smart plugs for $3.75 each, Braun electric razors, and more.
Here, we’ve collected all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 2.
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a Samsung 65-inch TV FOR FREE! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is a crazy deal for one of the best VR headsets out there
- 🤑 Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Nooie smart plugs with support for Alexa and Google are only $3.75 when you buy a 4-pack
- Braun electric razors are up to 20% off
- DEWALT power tools start at $99 in this big sale
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off at $199
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $699 at Walmart!
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed — with a working blood oxygen sensor
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204, but only one colorway is still discounted
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Find out what makes it so great in my Narwal Freo X Ultra review
- Get a Govee 50-foot LED light strip for just $13.99
- There’s a massive sale right now with 20 pages of deals on sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more
- Get the meross Smart Garage Door Controller for just $44.99 on sale — it works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Logitech PC accessories have deep discounts today
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Keurig coffee makers are on sale starting at $69.99
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are on sale today, with prices starting at $169.99 for the popular Roomba 692
