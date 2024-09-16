Today’s deals: $199 iPad 9, $99 TP-Link WiFi 7 router, $400 off Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum, more

There are some seriously impressive new deals that popped up this week. For example, Apple’s iPad 9 is back down to an all-time low price of just $199! TP-Link WiFi 7 routers start at $99 this week, which is crazy since some WiFi 7 routers cost over $1,000. Plus, you can save $400 on the Narwal Freo X Ultra, which is our favorite robot vacuum and mop combo device.

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, September 16.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo



See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $509.99 (reg. $700) $509.99 at Best Buy

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon