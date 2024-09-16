Today’s deals: $199 iPad 9, $99 TP-Link WiFi 7 router, $400 off Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum, more

There are some seriously impressive new deals that popped up this week. For example, Apple’s iPad 9 is back down to an all-time low price of just $199! TP-Link WiFi 7 routers start at $99 this week, which is crazy since some WiFi 7 routers cost over $1,000. Plus, you can save $400 on the Narwal Freo X Ultra, which is our favorite robot vacuum and mop combo device.
This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, September 16.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 — The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- The Narwal Freo X Ultra is by far our favorite robot vacuum and mop combo model right now, and you can save $400
- Save 20% on Beats Fit Pro wireless ANC earbuds
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169) (sellout risk)
- AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC are now available to order
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $509.99 (reg. $700) at Best Buy and Walmart (new all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Want to know why 10,000+ people have bought TOZO A1 Mini earbuds in the past month alone? The $13.99 sale price obviously isn’t hurting
- 🚰 The ultra-popular touch-controlled Waterdrop X16 tankless RO water filter system has a gigantic $500 discount!
- Other models with deep discounts include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop G3P800, and the Waterdrop KJ-600
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Dozens of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, including several of Nintendo’s newest releases
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a massive 23% discount right now, or save up to 21% on the Galaxy Z Fold 6
- The powerful yet lightweight Shark IZ631H cordless stick vacuum is 37% off today
- ☕ Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- Pick up a Ninja Blast personal blender while it’s on sale for only $49.99
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a new Switch OLED, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- You need a new humidifier if you want to be ready for winter, which is why more than 20,000 people in the past month bought this Levoit humidifier for $28.98
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99 right now, or you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 instead of $60
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Get a cordless Waterpik water flosser on sale for $39.99 and make your dentist happy
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
