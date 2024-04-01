Today’s deals: $19 AirTags, solar eclipse glasses, $199 AirPods Pro 2, Keurig coffee makers, more

Apple AirTag 4-packs are on sale right now at the lowest price ever, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in today’s roundup. You’ll also find solar eclipse glasses for the upcoming eclipse on April 8, and Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off. Plus, you can save big on Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid stand mixers, and more.

Keep reading to learn about all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, April 1.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon