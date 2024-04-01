Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $19 AirTags, solar eclipse glasses, $199 AirPods Pro 2, Keurig coffee makers, more

Published Apr 1st, 2024 9:27AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Apple AirTag 4-packs are on sale right now at the lowest price ever, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in today’s roundup. You’ll also find solar eclipse glasses for the upcoming eclipse on April 8, and Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off. Plus, you can save big on Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid stand mixers, and more.

Keep reading to learn about all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, April 1.

Top Deals of the Day

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $395+ free

