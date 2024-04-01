Today’s deals: $19 AirTags, solar eclipse glasses, $199 AirPods Pro 2, Keurig coffee makers, more

Apple AirTag 4-packs are on sale right now at the lowest price ever, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in today’s roundup. You’ll also find solar eclipse glasses for the upcoming eclipse on April 8, and Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off. Plus, you can save big on Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid stand mixers, and more.
Keep reading to learn about all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, April 1.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a Samsung 65-inch TV FOR FREE! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Get a 10-pack of solar eclipse glasses so you can watch the eclipse safely on April 8
- Keurig coffee makers are on sale starting at $69.99
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Find out what makes it so great in my Narwal Freo X Ultra review
- Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
- There’s a massive sale right now with 20 pages of deals on sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed, and it has a working blood oxygen sensor
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $699 at Walmart!
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $70 off, with prices starting at $329
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off at $199
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204, but only one colorway is still discounted
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen is $99 off at $349.99
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is a crazy deal for one of the best VR headsets out there
- Get a Govee 50-foot LED light strip for just $13.99
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are on sale today, with prices starting at $169.99 for the popular Roomba 692
- LG laptops and monitors are up to 50% off right now
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Logitech PC accessories have deep discounts today
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Oreck commercial vacuums are up to 40% off