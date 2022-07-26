Today’s deals: $179 Apple Watch, back to school sale, $100 off Dyson V8, $899 MacBook Air, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
July 26th, 2022 at 8:52 AM
Prime Day 2022 is long gone at this point. But believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Day-quality deals to be found. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best deals on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Highlights include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum for one day only, the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179, Apple’s MacBook Air for just $899, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.

Also, don’t miss Amazon’s first big back to school sale of the year!

Today’s Best Deals

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.24 You Save:$5.75 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

