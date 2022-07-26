Today’s deals: $179 Apple Watch, back to school sale, $100 off Dyson V8, $899 MacBook Air, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Prime Day 2022 is long gone at this point. But believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Day-quality deals to be found. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best deals on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Highlights include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum for one day only, the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179, Apple’s MacBook Air for just $899, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.
Also, don’t miss Amazon’s first big back to school sale of the year!
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on back to school products, Hotel Direct bed sheets, GYMAX treadmills, and Martha Stewart gardening tools
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $23.99 (reg. $40)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $39.99 (reg. $60)
- Echo Dot (refurb): $19.99
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (reg. $25)
- Nest Thermostat: $99.99 (reg. $130)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $289.99 (reg. $333)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99
- AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush: $29.95 (reg. $60)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 3: $159.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $119.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 3: $179 (reg. $229)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $349 (reg. $399)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $249.99 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air (13.3-inch): $899 (reg. $999)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are just as good as Prime Day was last week
- Walmart just launched a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you don’t want to miss
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including $100 off the Dyson V8 Motorhead vacuum
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- Free Blink Mini with a Blink Outdoor camera
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $359.49 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $511 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.24 You Save:$5.75 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$4.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
